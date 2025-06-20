Fake Degrees: Reps panel clears Togo, fixes probe of Benin Republic July 10

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has cleared the Republic of Togo of allegations of issuing fake certificates to certificate racketeers while fixing July 10 to investigate universities from the Benin Republic.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti, who cleared the Togolese educational institutions of the allegation, said at an investigative sitting of the committee that the issue of Togo has been resolved following information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The lawmaker said, however, that the House committee will continue to investigate the Benin Republic, where a certificate racketeering syndicate was exposed by an undercover reporter.

The Federal Ministry of Education has been invited to testify on the issue, particularly on the implementation of the 2024 directive on qualifying examinations.

The development comes after the federal government sacked civil servants with degrees from private tertiary institutions in the Benin Republic and Togo in December 2024.

The House Committee chairman who assured of the panel’s willingness to ensure justice on the matter said that the panel will reconvene on July 10 to further probe the matter.

