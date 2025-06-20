30.6 C
Lagos
June 20, 2025
Trending now

Shun Internet fraud, save, invest wisely, NDIC urges Nigerian youths

Regional Dev. Ministry moves to curb restiveness in Niger Delta region

Osun govt attracts 20 multinational companies in two years – Jenyo

NUJ Leadership Council paid a courtesy visit to Honourable Minister in Abuja

Fake Degrees: Reps panel clears Togo, fixes probe of Benin Republic July…

Osun LG crisis: Assembly affirms February 2025 polls

NAICOM partners OHCSF on capacity building on group life assurance

FG reaffirms commitment to strengthen civil-military relationships through non-kinetic approaches

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 20, 2025

Okilo, Jonathan exemplary advocates of non-violent politics –Gov Diri

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Fake Degrees: Reps panel clears Togo, fixes probe of Benin Republic July 10

by Peter Anayo099

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has cleared the Republic of Togo of allegations of issuing fake certificates to certificate racketeers while fixing July 10 to investigate universities from the Benin Republic.

 

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti, who cleared the Togolese educational institutions of the allegation, said at an investigative sitting of the committee that the issue of Togo has been resolved following information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

The lawmaker said, however, that the House committee will continue to investigate the Benin Republic, where a certificate racketeering syndicate was exposed by an undercover reporter.

 

The Federal Ministry of Education has been invited to testify on the issue, particularly on the implementation of the 2024 directive on qualifying examinations.

 

The development comes after the federal government sacked civil servants with degrees from private tertiary institutions in the Benin Republic and Togo in December 2024.

 

The House Committee chairman who assured of the panel’s willingness to ensure justice on the matter said that the panel will reconvene on July 10 to further probe the matter.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Hon. Onanuga was a strong pillar in 10th House, Speaker Abbas mourns House Deputy Chief Whip

Peter Anayo

APC Threatens To Expel Rivers Factional Chairman Beke, Others Over Nullification Congresses

Editor

Gov. Diri: Bayelsa has paid over N20 billion in gratuity to retirees since 2020

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO