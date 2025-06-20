APPO to host inaugural energy investment roundtable in New York during UNGA 2025

The Africa Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) is proud to announce the 1st Annual Energy Investment Roundtable – New York (2025), scheduled to take place alongside the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This landmark event aims to spotlight Africa’s energy potential and catalyse significant international investment into the continent’s rapidly evolving energy sector.

“This is more than a conference. It is a strategic platform to mobilize capital, foster partnerships, and promote sustainable energy development across Africa. By convening in New York during the UNGA, we aim to ensure maximum global visibility and engagement,” said Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO.

As the global energy landscape undergoes unprecedented transformation, Africa finds itself at a pivotal crossroads. The continent holds immense energy potential but continues to face a critical funding gap. This roundtable seeks to address this challenge by attracting strategic investments, particularly from the vast capital pools of the United States.

According to Omar Farouk Ibrahim, “by unlocking capital flows from the U.S into Africa’s energy infrastructure and enhancing investor confidence through direct dialogue and sector insights, we pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous energy future for both regions.”

The key objectives of the roundtable include highlighting investment opportunities across Africa’s energy sector; facilitating strategic partnerships between African governments and global investors; promoting sustainable development and diversification of Africa’s energy mix; and showcasing Africa’s energy potential in alignment with global sustainability goals.

Despite the proximity to some of the world’s largest financial institutions, Africa’s energy sector remains under-represented in US capital markets. The roundtable aims to change that by providing a high-level forum for engagement between APPO member countries, Wall Street investors, global energy firms, and international development partners.

“Drawing from our successful experience of hosting the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) since 2018, we are poised to deliver a world-class event that will set a new benchmark for energy investment discourse in Africa”, said James Shindi, Chief Executive of Brevity Anderson, the event organizers.

Increased investment is expected to spur job creation, improve energy security, promote renewable energy initiatives, and facilitate technology transfer. These outcomes align closely with Africa’s broader objectives of economic diversification and climate resilience.

All APPO member-country governments, financial leaders, and development stakeholders to lend their full support to this initiative.

The Africa Petroleum Producers Organization is a regional body comprising the continent’s leading oil-producing countries. APPO’s mission is to promote cooperation, harmonize energy policies, and attract investment to ensure the sustainable development of Africa’s energy resources.