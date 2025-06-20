APC to study, provide solution to succession crisis in Nigerian Politics

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed its National Progressives Institute (NPI) to thoroughly study the reasons and factors fueling the recurring rifts between governors and their predecessors to find a lasting solution to succession problems in Nigeria’s leadership sector.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who made this known while hosting the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo at the party head office in Abuja, said that the trend of misunderstanding between governors and their predecessors have become very disturbing, adding that for this reason, the intellectual wing of the party will be empowered to embark on extensive study of the situation with a view to finding lasting solution to the problem.

“The intellectual wing of our party will conduct research to find out what the problem is with succession.

You shouldn’t be surprised when our researchers come to you and ask you some questions. I think you have the knowledge we need (on how to relate to predecessors).

“We (the APC) are not governing by beating about the bush. We are not governing by meddling with the poor.

We are governing with knowledge. I have to thank you for coming to visit and thank you for having a good working relationship with all the chapters of the party in the states and the progressive governors of our party, and in particular, Kogi State.

I have to thank you, as the youngest governor.

“I can say that this is a confluence of age, and this is a very interesting confluence.

As a young politician, you have the energy, you have the motivation and you have the aspiration, you have the vigour, you have the determination, and as far as achievement is concerned, we have seen what you have done.

On the other side, the younger age has the talent, they have the foresight, they have the forecast, they have the arithmetics of politics, and the algebra of politics. So, we can rely on them, on having the young and the old together. That is what it takes to have success in what you have done.

“Mr. Governor, I could recall, I was in Kogi State to inaugurate the National Campaign Council. When you were elected to be a candidate by our people, and I was there during the swearing-in of your good self.

And one thing we could not forget, after your swearing in, you were able to mention some of your commissioners.

It didn’t take you time, which shows a good working relationship between you and your predecessor.

This is a problem that we have in Nigeria today, the relationship between a successor and a predecessor. So, the intellectual wing of our party, will study the situation and provide solutions.

“That’s about it. And also we have to thank you for the good relationship between you as the governor and your deputy governor.

That’s another area that we are having problems with in this country. So, our party is a living party. A party that works with knowledge.

We will also find out what is the actual problem is between the governors and their deputy governors.

“These are areas that our party will also investigate. I could also recall we came to a state in order to commission some projects.

Mr. President, who was represented by the Vice President at the secretariat and we are able to see that there is stability in the state. So, Mr. Governor, by your coming today, you are consolidating the relationship between the party and your government. Between the party and the party at your state level. We have to thank you for that. We assure you we are service providers. We will continue to provide services to your state. We will continue to build on this good relationship.

We assure you our eyes are on you because you are a model and we are proud of those governors who are doing very well in developing their states.

“Our party is expanding. Our party is increasing in number. Our party is expanding because the President has provided an enabling environment.

Mr. President has introduced some reforms that are improving the welfare of the state. We have to thank him for that,” Ganduje concluded.

Earlier, the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, while stating the purpose of his visit, said it was to express appreciation

for the confidence reposed in him by the party and its leadership stating that it inspired his commitment to serve with humility and excellence.

“It has also reinforced my resolve to uphold the ideals and vision of our great party. I remain fully loyal to the APC and committed to promoting its manifesto through purposeful and people-centered governance in Kogi State.

Our administration in Kogi has adopted the principle of servant leadership, and this has resonated deeply with our people.

In just 14 months, we have made significant strides, from stabilizing our security architecture to boosting agricultural productivity, to driving infrastructural development and expanding access to social services across the state.

These modest but impactful achievements have strengthened the credibility of our party and deepened public trust in our government.

“Our inclusive governance model, which prioritizes youth and women’s participation in leadership, is yielding great dividends.

We have created a new generation of decision-makers, infused fresh ideas into governance, and given hope to a large number of our population.

This approach has further endeared the APC to the people of Kogi State and positioned us strongly for an even better performance in the 2027 general elections,”Ododo remarked.

Briefing newsmen later, the governor assured that the security challenges in the state have received the required attention it deserve, pointing out that the insecurity can only be tackled through mutual collaboration between the leaders and the communities.

“On the issue of insecurity, I want to let us know that Kogi state borders 10 states, including the FCT.

A state that borders this kind of numerous states, definitely, whether you like it or not, will experience one form of insecurity or the other.

But what we are facing today in Kogi State and the country in general is something we can all join hands together to bring down.

For example, in Kogi State, we have a lot of mineral deposits. We have over 32 mineral deposits in commercial quantities, but it has never worked for our dear state.

In Kogi State, we have arable land that is good for any kind of crops, but it has never been put to use.

“This is part of those things that constitute insecurity and of recent, the influx of criminals, I call them criminals, because a normal human being cannot stay in the forest.

The influx of these criminals is the result of the pushback from the Northeast and the Northwest.

Let me tell you, security issues or security strategies are not something to be discussed in public.

But I can tell you, Kogi state is not a fertile land for criminals.

It’s not a free destination for them to come and carry out their criminal trade.

“We are dealing with them decisively. They are hearing it. We don’t make noise.

They always come in their numbers, but they go in their zeros. They will come with their handset ringing, but as soon as they step their leg in Kogi state, that number will never be available again.

We are dealing with them. We are very comfortable. We have signed to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people and as such, that is what we are doing in Kogi state.

So, be rest assured that in terms of security, we are there,” the governor assured.

