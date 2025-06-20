Africa requires consistent policies, political will to de-risk gas projects – FG

UGO AMADI

The Federal Government has underscored the need to de-risk African gas pipeline projects through consistent policies, investor-friendly frameworks and stronger political will.

Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at the 2025 edition of the Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS).

The summit, with the theme, Building a Resilient African Gas Economy Through Innovation and Collaboration”, was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council.

“From the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline to Trans-Saharan and West African Gas ventures, these are not just pipelines; they are economic lifelines.

“We must de-risk them through consistent policies, investor-friendly frameworks and stronger political will,” he said.

He emphasised the need to foster African home-grown solutions, encourage research and development in low-carbon technologies, support startups driving digital energy innovation and build local content capacity.

He said that the future of energy would not be built on fossil fuels or renewables alone, but on the innovation that bridges them both.

“Let us align our national gas ambitions into a shared African roadmap that speaks with one voice on global platforms.

“Whether in carbon capture, virtual pipeline systems, hydrogen research, or smart metering, let African engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs lead.

“Women, youth, academia and communities must not only benefit from the gas economy but be empowered as co-architects of its development,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), said that infrastructure remained the biggest challenge to domestic gas development in Nigeria.

Mshelbila, represented by Joseph Alagoa, General Manager, Corporate Services, NLNG, said that Nigeria had 5,000km of pipelines and six LNG trains currently operational, with Train 7 under construction.

According to him, the domestic gas market remains underdeveloped due to poor infrastructure planning and investment.

He said that pipelines, metering systems and storage facilities were not just technical assets, but economic lifeline, adding that without them, energy access remains a mirage