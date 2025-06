Upskill educational initiatives summit , empowering future of Education held in Lagos

L-r … Chairman Board of Directors Upskill Educational initiatives; Mr Olafusika Akinkugbe; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of the Occasion, Sir Demola Alademoko; Executive Director Upskill Educational initiatives, Mrs Olapeju Sofowora; CEO, Leading Learning, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Keynote Speaker, Founder/ Executive Chairman Phillips Consulting limited, Mr Foluso Phillips; during the Upskill Educational initiatives Summit, Empowering the Future of Education, Unlashing Teacher Potential for National Development, held at Muson Center in Lagos on 17//6/2025.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Director, Upskill Educational initiatives; Mrs Christy Onabu; Chairman, Board of Directors Upskill Educational initiatives; Mr Olafusika Akinkugbe; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of the Occasion, Sir Demola Alademoko; Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN); Executive Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Mrs Olapeju Sofowora; CEO, Leading Learning, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

Keynote Speaker, Founder/ Executive Chairman, Phillips Consulting Limited, Mr Foluso Phillips.

Cross-section of the guest.

L-r … Executive Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Mrs Olapeju Sofowora; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola and Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Toki Magobunje.

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, Acting Headmistress, University of Lagos Staff School, Eunice Adedoyin Akinade (both middle) and other members of UNILAG.

L-r… Media Consultant, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Executive Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Mrs Olapeju Sofowora and Dr Olatokunbo Oseni.

L-r… Chairman Board of Directors, Upskill Educational initiatives; Mr Olafusika Akinkugbe; presenting a plaque to Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r … Friends, of Upskill Educational initiatives; Engr Olu Maduka, with Dr Grace Oluwatoye.

L-r… Director, Upskill Educational initiatives; Mrs. Christy Onabu; Chairman Board of Directors, Upskill Educational initiatives; Mr Olafusika Akinkugbe; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of the occasion, Sir Demola Alademoko; Executive Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Mrs Olapeju Sofowora; CEO, Leading Learning, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Director, Upskill Educational initiatives, Toki Magobunje.; Keynote Speaker, Founder/ Executive Chairman Phillips Consulting Limited, Mr Foluso Phillips, during the Upskill Educational Initiatives Summit, Empowering the Future of Education, Unlashing Teacher Potential for National Development, held at Muson Center in Lagos on 17//6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

