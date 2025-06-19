UCAMWAL launches two new mutual funds to empower investors in Francophone West Africa

FROM LEFT: Labas Bamba, CEO, United Capital Asset Management West Africa; Chika Mordi, Chairman, United Capital Plc; Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings; Peter Ashade, Group CEO, United Capital Plc; Ejikeme Okoli, Director, Africa Operations, United Capital Plc, at the launch of United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

United Capital Plc has officially commenced operations of its latest subsidiary, United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited (UCAMWAL), with the launch of two CFA franc-denominated mutual funds: the UCAMWAL Bond Fund and the UCAMWAL Diversified Fund, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This milestone marks a significant step in the Group’s strategic pan-African expansion and signals a kickstart of the operations of the newly launched subsidiary.

The new mutual funds, denominated in CFA francs, represent a significant milestone in UCAMWAL’s mission to deliver sophisticated yet accessible wealth management solutions to investors throughout Francophone West Africa.

According to the company, these products have been carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of both individual and institutional investors, offering tailored support to long-term wealth creation while addressing varying risk appetites.

The funds will be available for intending customers across the eight member countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo within the WAEMU Region.

The UCAMWAL Bond Fund is a low-risk, open-ended fund that focuses on fixed income and money market instruments, making it ideal for steady capital preservation and long-term wealth building.

This fund is particularly suited for conservative investors who prioritize capital preservation while seeking steady, consistent returns.

The UCAMWAL Diversified Fund provides investors with a balanced risk approach through strategic allocation across multiple asset classes by investing across fixed income assets, money market instruments, and equities.

It is targeted at investors seeking a balance of capital appreciation and income diversification over the long term.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade while commenting on the significance of the launch of the products, said, “This product launch signals the kick-off of the expansion of our pan-African footprint,

starting with the WAEMU region.

“As a group, our mission is to shape a more financially inclusive and economically resilient Africa, for Africa by Africans. We are here to make a difference, and we are bringing our proven investment expertise into this market, to support cross-border investment and support Africa-driven prosperity.

“This is the beginning of a legacy, for wealth creation, financial empowerment, and a

new chapter in Africa’s story of innovation, and enduring success,” he said.

The Director, Africa Operations at United Capital Plc, Mr. Ejikeme Okoli, shared the company’s long-term vision for the WAEMU region, saying: “Our expansion into WAEMU is about more than presence, it’s about impact. We’re building a truly Pan-African financial institution that partners with local economies to unlock long-term prosperity.

“Our strategy is not exploitative but collaborative and will harness local insights to create shared value. We aim to deliver tailored financial solutions, manage risk effectively, and drive inclusive growth across the region.

“I invite investors to join us on this journey of growth and empowerment, as we stay true to our promise of driving progress, delivering value, and powering economic improvement across Africa,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch, Labas Bamba, Managing Director of UCAMWAL, said, “Today marks a pivotal step in our mission to reshape asset and wealth management in Francophone West Africa.

“These funds are tailored to meet the distinct needs of our investors, blending global standards with local market insight. We recognize that every investor’s journey is unique, which is why our solutions are built to support diverse goals across different life and business stages,” he said.

The launch of these funds comes at a critical time for the WAEMU region, as governments and the private sector increasingly seek innovative solutions to mobilize domestic savings and channel them into productive investments.

UCAMWAL’s entry into this market is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the region’s capital markets while providing investors with professionally managed alternatives to traditional savings instruments. Backed by a strong track record and trusted legacy of United Capital Plc, which manages nearly ₦2 trillion in assets and more than $500 million in mutual funds in Nigeria, UCAMWAL is positioned to become a leading investment partner for individuals, institutions, and governments across the WAEMU region.

It would be recalled that United Capital recently launched United Capital Asset Management West Africa Ltd (UCAMWAL), its first fully operational subsidiary in Francophone West Africa, headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The company is licensed to operate as a portfolio management company within the WAEMU region. UCAMWAL is licensed by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic & Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA), enabling operations across eight WAEMU member countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

Also, the subsidiary will provide asset management services, including portfolio management, mutual funds, and financial advisory.

The newly launched mutual funds – UCAMWAL Diversified Fund and UCAMWAL Bond Fund are approved by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic & Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA) and open for subscription to investors.

