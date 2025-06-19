Owolabi Salis, dressed in full Astronaut Fatigue/paraphernalia, at the Astronaut Village in Texas, USA.

Astronauts billed for the space exploration under the auspices of Blue Origin will be taking off on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Astronauts which include eminent U.S.-based Lawyer and politician, Chief Owolabi Salis, who would be making history as the first Nigerian to navigate space, are presently in a desert camp for preparatory training, geared to acclimatizing them for the peculiar experience of space exploration.

The Astronauts will utilize the benefits of the experience for fruitful research engagement in their chosen areas of interest.”However for me, spiritual research is just that subject that irresistibly tickles my fancy”says Owolabi Salis, the history making first Nigerian Astronaut, who is also the Spiritual Leader, Soul Makers Ministry World-wide.

Blue Origin has also released a symbolic trademark patch for the current edition of the space mission, officially code-named the N-33.

According to a Press release issued by Blue Origin, the travel trajectory is accessible to all members of the public to watch online.

The launch window opens at 8.30 a.m. CDT/13.30. U.T.C , while the webcast on BlueOrigin will start at T-30 minutes.

Each symbol is connected to the Crew Capsule by a thin green line, representing each crew member’s motivation and unique identity

There are two green lines circling the Earth. The first represents the horizon, while the second represents the Karman line.

