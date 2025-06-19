26 C
Lagos
June 19, 2025
Trending now

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N1.65trn May revenue

Dantsoho front lines human capital development as NPA promotes 1,500 employees

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 19, 2025

Fidelity Bank shows commitment to exit CBN forbearance by June 30

I received N40,000 for my role in murdering an Okada rider- Suspect

Air Peace gets Heathrow grant, begins Abuja-London flight Oct. 26

Ogun death row inmates, others graduate from College for Christian Missions

Dangote’s direct PMS distribution will tackle downstream limitations – IPMAN

Don’t release Osun LG funds to impostors, NULGE tells CBN, AGF

Non-performance: Umahi orders termination of contract with Levant Construction Ltd on Benin-…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Ogun death row inmates, others graduate from College for Christian Missions

by Peter Anayo0130

 

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

 

No fewer than 38 inmates, including those on death row at the Nigerian Correctional Center, Ibara, Abeokuta, have on Wednesday, graduated from the West African College for Christian Missions.

 

The graduands, 32 males and 6 females , graduated with the Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Diploma in Missions.

 

The convocation ceremony was held at the Ibara Correctional Center, the Abeokuta campus of the college.

 

Delivering his speech, the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, noted that the ceremony is a testament to the belief in second chances, in human dignity, and in the transformative power of learning.

 

Nwakuche, represented by the Controller of Corrections, Ogun State command, Abioye Adesina, stated that the graduands have demonstrated and chosen growth over despair, discipline over distraction and purpose over regret.

 

He lauded the theology school for partnering with them and congratulated the inmates, emphasizing that their certificate is a proof that change is possible and correction centers can be places of progress and not just punishment.

 

The Controller General said, “Today, we gather not behind walls and fences, but beyond the barriers of stigma, past mistakes, and societal labels. We gather here to honor resilience, recognize transformation, and celebrate the power of education within correctional walls.

 

“ Your presence here today is not only symbolic, it is a testament to your belief in second chances, in human dignity, and in the transformative power of learning.

 

“ To our graduating inmates — or rather, to our scholars in correction, I say this: You have demonstrated that even in the most difficult circumstances, the mind can rise. You have chosen growth over despair, discipline over distraction and purpose over regret. That is no small feat.

 

“This achievement belongs not only to you, but to your instructors, facilitators, the correction education unit, and our partners in academia who dared to believe in your potential”.

 

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof Olusola Kehinde, while delivering his keynote lecture, on the topic, “ Education: A Catalyst for Total Reformation- Empowering Inmates For A Better Life Beyond Bars, described education as a catalyst for change, adding that the inmates have been empowered to be better individuals when they reintegrate into the society.

 

Kehinde, represented by Prof Fafiolu Olusesan, Director, Centre of Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment, maintained that correctional facilities across the country are filled with individuals who carry the weight of their crimes, hence the need for total reformation.

 

He said, “ As we stand here, we acknowledge the power of education to reform, rehabilitate, and uplift. Across the world, correctional facilities are overflowing with individuals who carry the weight of their crimes, the burden of lost opportunity and the residue of broken systems.

 

“In this environment, education emerges not just as a privilege, but as a powerful catalyst for change. It is more than textbooks and lectures; it is a pathway to dignity, purpose, and reintegration.

 

When we empower inmates with knowledge, we ignite the spark of reformation” he added.

 

Prof Kehinde charged the graduating inmates to become agents of change, inspire others and create positivity in their communities, while urging members of the public to support prison education initiatives and shift the narrative from punishment to potential.

 

In his remarks, the Provost of the West African College For Christian Missions, Abeokuta Campus in affiliation to Freedom University And Theological Seminary, Pottstown, PA, USA, Charles Ohiku, represented by the Registrar General, Prof Olarenwaju Oluwasanu, commended the students for completing their four years academic programme, saying they successfully fulfilled the board’s requirements and have diligently obeyed the voice of God.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Provost, FCE Isu calls for reforms in education with focus on teachers’ training on ICT

NewChampion

Labour vows to shut down Unity Schools over members’ welfare

Peter Anayo

Nigerian Students Body Back NDDC, Disclaim Plot for Protest

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO