Ogun death row inmates, others graduate from College for Christian Missions

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

No fewer than 38 inmates, including those on death row at the Nigerian Correctional Center, Ibara, Abeokuta, have on Wednesday, graduated from the West African College for Christian Missions.

The graduands, 32 males and 6 females , graduated with the Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Diploma in Missions.

The convocation ceremony was held at the Ibara Correctional Center, the Abeokuta campus of the college.

Delivering his speech, the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, noted that the ceremony is a testament to the belief in second chances, in human dignity, and in the transformative power of learning.

Nwakuche, represented by the Controller of Corrections, Ogun State command, Abioye Adesina, stated that the graduands have demonstrated and chosen growth over despair, discipline over distraction and purpose over regret.

He lauded the theology school for partnering with them and congratulated the inmates, emphasizing that their certificate is a proof that change is possible and correction centers can be places of progress and not just punishment.

The Controller General said, “Today, we gather not behind walls and fences, but beyond the barriers of stigma, past mistakes, and societal labels. We gather here to honor resilience, recognize transformation, and celebrate the power of education within correctional walls.

“ Your presence here today is not only symbolic, it is a testament to your belief in second chances, in human dignity, and in the transformative power of learning.

“ To our graduating inmates — or rather, to our scholars in correction, I say this: You have demonstrated that even in the most difficult circumstances, the mind can rise. You have chosen growth over despair, discipline over distraction and purpose over regret. That is no small feat.

“This achievement belongs not only to you, but to your instructors, facilitators, the correction education unit, and our partners in academia who dared to believe in your potential”.

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof Olusola Kehinde, while delivering his keynote lecture, on the topic, “ Education: A Catalyst for Total Reformation- Empowering Inmates For A Better Life Beyond Bars, described education as a catalyst for change, adding that the inmates have been empowered to be better individuals when they reintegrate into the society.

Kehinde, represented by Prof Fafiolu Olusesan, Director, Centre of Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment, maintained that correctional facilities across the country are filled with individuals who carry the weight of their crimes, hence the need for total reformation.

He said, “ As we stand here, we acknowledge the power of education to reform, rehabilitate, and uplift. Across the world, correctional facilities are overflowing with individuals who carry the weight of their crimes, the burden of lost opportunity and the residue of broken systems.

“In this environment, education emerges not just as a privilege, but as a powerful catalyst for change. It is more than textbooks and lectures; it is a pathway to dignity, purpose, and reintegration.

When we empower inmates with knowledge, we ignite the spark of reformation” he added.

Prof Kehinde charged the graduating inmates to become agents of change, inspire others and create positivity in their communities, while urging members of the public to support prison education initiatives and shift the narrative from punishment to potential.

In his remarks, the Provost of the West African College For Christian Missions, Abeokuta Campus in affiliation to Freedom University And Theological Seminary, Pottstown, PA, USA, Charles Ohiku, represented by the Registrar General, Prof Olarenwaju Oluwasanu, commended the students for completing their four years academic programme, saying they successfully fulfilled the board’s requirements and have diligently obeyed the voice of God.

