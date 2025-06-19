Obasanjo, Christ Embassy family, others hail Pastor Ebhodaghe on 50th birthday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and prominent members of the Christ Embassy family and other eminent Nigerians have hailed a Pastor of the Church, Sylvester Ebhodaghe on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Obasanjo, who commended the celebrant over his service, enjoined him to continue the good work.

Obasanjo made the remark on Thursday during the 50th birthday thanksgiving service of Pastor Sylvester Ebhodaghe at Christ Embassy, Isheri, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Obasanjo: “An occasion like this when you are calm with God, you thank Him and praise Him for all that He has done for you over the last 50 years- fifty years and nine months, because you were conceived in your mother’s womb.

“One would ask, what next after 50 glorious years, 50 years of God’s grace, 50 years of God’s blessings and 50 years of God’s kindness? What can you reckon except to continue to praise God, except to serve humanity because you can’t serve God without serving humanity.

“I pray that you have another half of a century, but do continue to do what you have been doing and do more of it. Serve humanity and serve God. May God continue to bless you,” he prayed.

Continuing, Obasanjo noted, “I thank all of you who have joined us here to celebrate with the man.”

Speaking further directly to the celebrant, the ex-President added, “When you will be celebrating another 50 years, I will be far gone. Wherever I may be, I will be remembering you.”

The Secretary General of Christ Embassy, Pastor Kay Adesina prayed for the celebrant over his heath, prosperity and blessings.

According to him, “I pray for vibrant health, God will continue to open more doors of opportunities, your going and coming shall be blessed.

“No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper and a greater level of glory. Salvation in your family; health in your family,” the Pastor prayed.

Earlier in his ministeration, Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy, Benin, Pastor Moses Olayemi who spoke from Psalm 1 and 4, said the calibre of the dignitaries present for the birthday celebration showed who the celebrant is.

“From the Psalm, this is the description of Pastor, the celebrant. You can see from the calibre of people that are here today because the word of God has been with him.”

He explained that “the wicked” in the sight of God are people who live without God, saying “they shall not stand justified.”

He enjoined participants to be born again, saying they should take a cue from Cornelius in the Bible who, despite his good deeds, sought for Peter to be saved.

The celebrant, Ebhodagh,e thanked the Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his fatherly role and support

He recalled, “27 years ago, I turned on my TV, the man of God was preaching and that was Pastor Chris and I heard a voice ‘your destiny is connected to his ministry.'”

