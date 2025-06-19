NSITF presents N18.6m cheque to family of deceased employee

… urges employers to subscribe to ECS

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has presented a cheque of N18,652,908.20 as death benefits to the family of an employee who died in the course of official duty.

This is as the NSITF boss urged all employers of labour to enroll in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) and fulfill their obligations, so that more families can benefit from its essential safety net.

Faleye, who made the appeal on Wednesday while presenting the cheque to the family of the beneficiary,, said the cheque presentation highlights the importance of the employers’ role in contributing toward protecting their employees and their dependents, as well as the success of the ECS.

The Managing Director, who was represented at the occasion by the Executive Director Operations, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, pointed out that all responsible employers who are primarily concerned with the welfare of their employees are major stakeholders, who have a great role to play in the success of the ECS.

While also highlighting some of the ways the stakeholders can help, he stated that they should encourage better safety practices by all employees in the workplace; and “minimize the risk of work-related injuries and/or diseases as far as is practicable, even though the ECS is a no-fault scheme.”

The NSITF boss called for a proactive approach to reporting work-related injury or disease within the stipulated timelines to avoid penalties, while also supporting the Fund in the enlightenment of the ideals and benefits of the noble Scheme to other stakeholders.

He also advised that they should re-assign injured or disabled employees to more suitable job functions within the organization.

Faleye commended the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, the deceased employee’s employer, for the cordial relationship with the NSITF, adding that both organizations are committed to promoting the principles of the ECS, as enshrined in the ECA 2010.

He also commended the dedicated staff and stakeholders whose tireless efforts ensure that the NSITF services are efficient, transparent, and accessible to all covered employers and employees of both the public and private sectors of the economy.

“It is with great humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today on behalf of NSITF, to present this cheque to one of our esteemed beneficiaries. Today’s event is not just a routine exercise; it is a re-affirmation of our commitment to the core values of social protection, compassion, and service.

“As a Social Insurance Institution, our mandate is to ensure that no employee covered by the scheme is left vulnerable in times of need. Whether it is the unfortunate loss of a loved one, workplace injury, or disability, our goal is to provide timely and dignified support to the affected individuals and families.

“Today, we are here to fulfill that promise. The cheque being presented today represents more than just financial assistance, it is a token of solidarity, a demonstration of care, and a symbol of our collective responsibility as a society to look after one another,” the NSITF Managing Director said.

According to him, the deceased was a staff member of Planned Parenthood, who was involved in a road traffic accident while on his way to work.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2