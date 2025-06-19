Non-performance: Umahi orders termination of contract with Levant Construction Ltd on Benin- Sapele-Warri road project

.Debunks alleged marginalisation of north in road infrastructure dev

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi has ordered the termination of the contract with Levant Construction Ltd on the reconstruction of Benin-Sapele-Warri Road (Section 1: Benin – Imasabor) being executed under Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, due to non-performance.

In a briefing after a meeting with the Chief Executives of GELD Construction Ltd and SKECC Nigeria Ltd over the delay in the execution of the Benin-Sapele-Warri road project held in his office in Abuja, the Minister expressed disapproval over the failure of Messrs Levant to live up to expectation in their contractual duties in respect of the section of the road awarded to them.

He stated, “We have three sections there. We have the Levant section.

Unfortunately, Levant has not lived up to expectations. We even had to intervene and beg the Governor of Edo State to please get the worst sections of that route done.

We divided the worst sections into two and told Levant to concentrate on one part. While the Governor of Edo State intervened, which I think is about 23 kilometers for N35 billion, and that section the Governor of Edo State intervened is ongoing very well, Levant has since left site.

We gave them a series of warning letters. We also gave them the last termination notice.

“When a termination notice is given to you, it is for you within 14 days to go back to the site and begin to do those things you were not doing. This time is for them to remobilize to the site and for them to work, but they did not respond.”

Umahi directed the Permanent Secretary to get the job properly terminated and write them a letter for a joint measurement, and also to write their bank to request for repayment of the APG failing which he said the matter would be taken to EFCC.

The Minister, however, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the discussion with SKECC Nigeria Ltd and Geld Construction Ltd over the need for them to step up work on the respective sections of the road project being handled by them.

He commended the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo for their interventions on some kilometers of that road project.

“I have called the Governor of Delta State, and I commend him for the very beautiful work he’s doing. Three flyovers at the same time, beautiful flyovers.

In this country, we need such beauties. We have also learned from that design. So we appealed to him to get any contractor within that zone to put ten kilometers with reinforced concrete.

He has accepted to do that. So I commend him very highly, which means that the Governor of Edo State is intervening in that section, and the Governor of Delta State is intervening in that section. We are grateful to them”, he said.

On the jobs by Messrs SKECC and Messrs Geld, the Minister stated, “SKECC has about one kilometer which they started with milled asphalt, yes the money in the budget for SKECC within their own section, NNPC allocation, is exhausted.

But we are pleading with them to go back and remedy this one kilometer that they have milled the existing asphalt.”

For Messrs Geld, he said, “Geld has accepted to go back to their own section, and we’ve agreed to review their project to cater for the unforeseen circumstances that they encountered. So they are going back to the site, and we’ve agreed to work very well with them.

And we’re happy about that. And the second job they have, which is Lokoja-Abuja road, we’ve also agreed that they should go back to the site and review the project because of the difference in the cost of asphalt.

So they are going back to the site on trust, and we’re going to do that. And then you get to Itoki – Ikorodu road, which is 34 kilometers. We’ve agreed with them on all the issues. They are going back to the site, and I thank Mr. President for his interest in all the projects in the federation.”

While reacting to statements by some groups who purport to speak on behalf of Northern Elders and who alleged that the Federal Ministry of Works is doing more projects in the South than in the North, the Minister debunked such impressions as false and misleading, noting that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been consistently inclusive in the implementation of road and bridge projects across the six Geo-Political zones, both in the execution of the inherited ongoing road projects and in the distribution of the Renewed Hope road Legacy Projects.

He recounted the numerous ongoing projects in the north, saying: “In this ministry, we don’t count where anybody came from. We don’t count where projects are cited. We are using the example of Mr. President who came on board. He took all the inherited projects of the ministry and continued to go with them.

He didn’t want to know the lopesidedness of the projects. For example, this Tax Credit of NNPC is only 5% in South West and 4% in South East, Niger State has 26% alone. So, he didn’t want to care about where these inherited projects are.

He had to, as a very unique leader, take over the entire thing, and he’s going on with them. And so we should stop looking at a project as it’s coming from the North, it’s coming from the South because the Southern people use the roads of the North, and the Northern people use the roads of the South.

So we should see ourselves as one people one country, this is very important.”

Also responding to other criticisms on the distribution and funding of projects across the Zones, he said, “they talked about Second Niger Bridge.

They talked about Lagos-Ibadan. They said Lagos-Ibadan is ₦195 billion. What they didn’t know is that ₦195 billion is the total contract sum from the past administration, and that what this administration is putting to complete the project is only ₦33 billion.

So it’s not ₦195 billion. They talked about Second Niger Bridge. This section II A is ₦134 billion, and section II B is ₦174 billion. Now, if you look at the projects in the North, just to properly inform the people, you look at Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria- Kano road, Sections I and III. It’s ₦252 billion. 30% is already paid for that job. And it’s being done with the same quality of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“The job is ongoing. Section II is 164 kilometers, and it is ₦525 billion. And it’s being done with concrete, the same quality of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Mr. President has approved 30% payment, which is ₦152 billion, and work is ongoing.

You come and see the project that was awarded in March 2023, which is the Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna, a total of 750 kilometers, totaling initial cost of ₦825 billion. That project is ongoing.

There was no shovel on the project before we came on board. It’s Mr. President that is doing the project.

“In Sokoto axis, by August, CBC would have completed about 50 kilometers on Continuously Reinforced Concrete, the same quality Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

We have the Mothercat. We have the Tracta. We have the Sectraco working, major top companies that are doing the project. We have Zaria-Nkru project, which is 152 kilometers.That project is ongoing. We have the project that covers the BUA Tax Credit, which is 256 kilometers, that is going through Jigawa, Kano, Katsina. It’s also under BUA Tax Credit. We have the Kano Northern Bypass. That project is ongoing.

We have Section l of Kano-Maiduguri, 100.9 kilometers by Tracta. That project is ongoing. We have the Dikwa project, which is 52 kilometers in Borno State. That project is ongoing under Dangote Tax Credit.You have the Bama project in Borno State, which is 49 kilometers.

That project is ongoing under Dangote Tax Credit.

“We have section V of the Kano – Maiduguri project being done by CCECC, that project is ongoing. We have the fourth Renewed Hope Legacy Project of Mr. President, which is the Akwanga- Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Superhighway, 439 kilometers.

We are completing the design by the directive of Mr. President. It was on flexible pavement. President said, “No, I want it double carriageway, three lanes each, concrete pavement. We have the Maraba-Keffi project, 43 kilometers by two, ₦73 billion by China Harbor.

That project is ongoing. We have the Makurdi down to 9th mile Enugu, 260 kilometers by two, which is about a billion U.S. dollar project. That project is ongoing. We have the Manado project in Kebbi State.

That project is ongoing. Time will fail me to read out the projects that Mr. President is doing in the North and also doing in the South. So, when you look at the four legacy projects of the President, the North has 52%, and the South has 48%.

Let me tell you something. People talk about Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Yes, we procured Section I, which is ₦1.068 trillion, 30% has been paid. We procured Section II, which is the flyovers of Section I and Section II, passing through Dangote Refinery, passing through swamp, which is about ₦1.6 trillion.

Yes, we have procured Section III A and III B, which is the end of the project, in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, which is about ₦1.33 trillion. When you aggregate this thing, this is about 3 point something trillion Naira. But then you get to Kebbi, we have 258 kilometers of one carriageway, which we procured for about ₦958 billion, only one section.

“The second carriageway is going to FEC. So, when you put the two together, you have about ₦2 trillion on the Kebbi axis alone. Then Sokoto is 120 kilometers, where my brother, the Honourable Minister of State for Works, hails from.

We’ve already procured ₦454 billion for the 120 kilometers. And by the time you procure the second one, you’re almost about a trillion. So, the two together are about ₦3 trillion. It is done with the same quality of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The one that’s coming from Cross River to Ebonyi, to Benue, to Kogi to Nasarawa, to Abuja, Section I has been procured which is ₦362 billion for 118 kilometers. It is being procured, and we are just reviewing it to include an additional 5 kilometers of road because of underlying factors. So, Mr. President is very committed. I’ve never seen such a unique President.”

On Eleme-Onne project, which is also a Tax Credit project, the Minister explained, “When we came on board, the total cost was ₦156 billion for 30 kilometers of the road, and plus decompile towards Akwa Ibom section of the East West road, and then also a bridge at Aleto, and then four flyovers. One flyover has been started at refinery junction, and then Aleto Bridge is ongoing, very beautiful design, 80-meter span there, which is a beauty to behold.

“Let me say that the contractor, RCC, after the initial fight with them, they are behaving very well and doing beautiful work now. People were saying that we did not complete one carriageway. We’ve completed one carriageway. But they now say, oh, if you’ve completed, why are you doing asphalt on the same carriageway? If you go and check where we are doing asphalt on the same carriageway, you will find out that it is on the location of the flyover.

We are not supposed to do that. But because we wanted a seamless traffic movement, we said, “Okay, come and do asphalt in those locations.”

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Urji Uchenna Orji, the Minister expressed commitment to the Ministry’s mission of restoring the confidence of Nigerians on the road infrastructure nationwide for the people to appreciate the transformational power of the renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu.

