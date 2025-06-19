Nigeria steps up counterterrorism efforts with revised national security strategy

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying the fight against terrorism through a collaborative, inclusive, and forward-looking approach, as key stakeholders convened in Abuja for the Second National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) Stakeholders’ Meeting.

Delivering the keynote address at the high-level gathering on Tuesday, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, representing the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, commended the collective resolve of participants from across the government, civil society, and international community in shaping the future of Nigeria’s counterterrorism framework.

The Coordinator described the meeting as a pivotal moment in the nation’s ongoing efforts to revise the National Counter Terrorism Strategy, particularly in light of the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Since the inaugural stakeholders’ meeting held on February 25, 2025, the security environment has witnessed significant developments, underscoring the need for a more adaptive and integrated strategy.

“The threat landscape continues to evolve in complexity and scale, and as such, our responses must be equally adaptive, collaborative, and forward-looking,” the Coordinator emphasized, highlighting the urgency of the review process.

At the heart of Nigeria’s renewed counterterrorism effort are two foundational principles: the Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approaches.

The Whole-of-Government approach, according to the Coordinator, stresses the importance of seamless coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). “Only through unity and intelligence-sharing can we effectively identify vulnerabilities, disrupt terrorist networks, and prevent attacks before they occur,” he stated.

Equally central is the Whole-of-Society approach, which seeks to expand the scope of engagement beyond government institutions.

It calls for the involvement of communities, religious and traditional leaders, civil society groups, and the private sector in countering extremist ideologies and strengthening social cohesion.

“Terrorism is not just a security threat, it is also a social and ideological one,” the Coordinator said.

During the meeting, stakeholders were informed that a draft revision of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy has already been developed following broad consultations.

Participants were urged to scrutinize the draft thoroughly, provide constructive input, and take ownership of recommendations relevant to their respective sectors.

“The goal is to ensure that this strategy serves as a practical and dynamic framework that drives real and measurable impact in our counterterrorism efforts,” the Coordinator said, calling on all partners to remain committed to a safer and more secure Nigeria.

In his closing remarks, the Coordinator, on behalf of the National Security Adviser, expressed appreciation to all attendees for their enduring commitment and partnership in the national fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed the National Counter Terrorism Centre’s dedication to supporting stakeholders in implementing the revised strategy and enhancing security nationwide.

The meeting marks a significant milestone in the national counterterrorism roadmap, as Nigeria seeks to bolster resilience and unify efforts in the face of complex security threats.

