NDDC commissions Bayelsa office, reaffirms commitment to partnership with states to develop region

The managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to partner with state governments in initiatives that will benefit the people of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa at the official commissioning of the Bayelsa state office of the NDDC, Dr. Ogbuku emphasized that the NDDC is not a government but an interventionist agency created to support development in the region.

During the event, he announced the naming of the newly commissioned building as the Chief Melford Okilo Building, in honor of the late political leader whom he described as one of the key figures who championed the establishment of the NDDC.

“I want to commend the support we have received from our various state governments, as a commission we are willing and committed to partnering with state governments in any area that will benefit the people of the Niger Delta”, Ogbuku said.

“I have always maintained that the NDDC is not a government; we are an interventionist agency, and we can achieve much more when we collaborate with state governments. Today, we are not just commissioning a building; we are celebrating the institutional presence of the NDDC in Bayelsa State”, he added.

On the decision to name the edifice after Chief Okilo, he noted that Chief Okilo was one of the leaders who pushed for the creation of the NDDC at the National Assembly and “this is why we are proud to name this structure in his honour”.

Ogbuku also expressed gratitude to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri for his consistent support, adding that “your excellency I have thanked you before, but let me do so again publicly; you have given the commission the support we need and you have actively participated in our programmes, this unity reflects our shared vision for peace and development”.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri thanked the NDDC for acquiring and developing the state office building and called for greater unity among the people of Bayelsa.

“I believe that in this state we are one and the same people Bayelsa is the only homogeneous Ijaw state in Nigeria, we may belong to different clans, but we are all Ijaw. There are no other ethnic groups here, so we must support one another”, he said.

“Politics should not divide us, rather it should be a platform for attracting development to Bayelsa state; wherever you find yourself in public office think of what you can bring back to develop our state, I believe that the MD of NDDC and every Bayelsan in positions of authority are working to uplift our state.

Governor Diri also commended the NDDC for commissioning an Internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Otiokpoti, describing it as a critical intervention given the recurring flooding in the region.

”That is a commendable project given the perennial floods we face annually, it would be ideal to replicate such IDP camps in all our local government areas, this intervention is key and highly appreciated by the Bayelsa State Government”, he noted.

He stressed that the challenges facing the Niger Delta including flooding erosion, and pollution require collective effort stressing that “we must work together to overcome these challenges, unity is essential”.

At the national level, he advised that “we must continue to collaborate with other tiers of government to achieve our development goals; any state government seeking progress must work with federal and international partners”.

Diri also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the second phase of the Nembe-Brass road, describing it as a major infrastructure milestone.

Also speaking at the event, Minister for Niger Delta Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, appreciated Governor Diri’s continuous support for the NDDC.

He emphasized that the NDDC does not compete with any tier of government but intervenes where gaps exist.

“Your excellency your presence here today shows that NDDC and the Bayelsa state government are working together. As I’ve always said, the NDDC is not in competition with state or local governments, our role is to intervene and support where necessary”, he stated.

He further noted that the new building would significantly enhance the commission’s productivity.

Meanwhile, the executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, had commended the NDDC for the prudent use of its resources.

“I am here to identify with this project and the good governance being demonstrated by the NDDC., Accountability and transparency are core to our mandate, and I am impressed by the judicious use of funds in executing this and other ongoing projects,” he said.

He praised Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership, stating that the transformation within the Commission over the past two years reflects strong and visionary leadership.

Also present at the occasion was former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Kombowei Benson, who lauded Dr. Ogbuku for driving development across the region.

“Dr. Ogbuku has taken development to the next level, bringing progress even to the creeks and lighting up communities. He is doing very well, having brought light to our people. MD, you are indeed the light, yourself keep on shining,” Benson said.

