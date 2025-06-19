Lagos Govt shuts down Agege Abattoir over poor hygienic standards

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Determined to revolutionize meat processing in Lagos State, the Government has shut down the Oko Oba Abattoir in Agege Local Government over the butchers’ poor hygiene standards within the premises.

While shutting down the premises indefinitely, the state government added that the traders engaged in unhygienic practices, which were at variance with the standard set by the laws guiding the environment in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure of the abbatoir on Thursday through a short statement made available to the newsmen.

Wahab said that the decision was taken after an inspection tour of the facility, following public complaints received on the operation within the premises.

He said: “During our inspection of the abattoir facility, we have announced the indefinite closure of Oko Oba Abattoir, Agege, over unhygienic practices and violation of different environmental laws.”

Wahab noted that the government could no longer tolerate filth and disregard for public health rules observed at the abattoir.

Accompanied on the visit by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the commissioner said that the move is part of the government’s broader effort to enforce environmental standards and ensure that food processing and handling facilities across the state, meet basic hygiene requirements.

Wahab assured Lagosians that the government remains committed to protecting public health and would intensify monitoring of all abattoirs and food-related operations in the state.

“No individual or business will be allowed to endanger the lives of others through negligence or reckless disregard for the law. Let us try something right,” he said.

