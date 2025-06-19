I received N40,000 for my role in murdering an Okada rider- Suspect

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Two suspects involved in a case of ritual killing and human parts dealing in Eziagulu Village, Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have reportedly been arrested by the officers of the Agụnechemba security operatives (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achị)

Information has it that the arrests were made on Sunday, June 15, 2025, following a tip-off and subsequent intelligence-led operation by the local security team.

The suspects identified as Emeka Ekwealor and Ifeanyi Ogbanje in a video making the rounds on social media confessed to the brutal murder of one Mr. Samuel, a commercial motorcyclist from Ivite Aguleri, in the same Council area.

They also confessed to butchering him after the killing and dismembering his hands and legs.

According to confessions made by the suspects during interrogation, the heinous act was orchestrated by one Chief Chinaka Udealor, the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, who is currently at large.

Another accomplice, identified as Marcel Bad, is also said to be on the run.

Narrating the incident, Ifeanyi Ogbanje disclosed that the victim, Samuel (the Okada rider), was lured to Chinaka’s residence when they called him on the phone, pretending he was being invited to come and join them for a drink in a friendly gathering at Chinaka’s parlour.

He said, “Immediately, Samuel the Okada rider arrived there with his bike, we ambushed him. Chinaka stabbed him on the chest immediately, while I shot him on the head with a Pump Action gun belonging to Chinaka, and he died instantly. After he died, we cut of his hands and legs and threw his remaining body inside a river.

“I received ₦40,000 as my own share for my role in the killing.”

The second suspect, Emeka Ekwealor, corroborated Ogbanje’s confession, admitting to being part of the act.

According to the suspects’ further confession, their gang of four persons’ acts were sealed with an oath-taking ritual conducted by a native doctor identified as Udeanyinya Ubanagu, to bind their silence and loyalty to the syndicate.

Ekwealor further revealed that they gave the victim’s motorcycle to someone else, who changed the tank and some other parts of the bike to prevent its identification.

The suspects further led the Udo Ga-Achi security team to the scene of the crime, the sitting room of Chinaka Udealor’s house, where the murder was said to have occurred

While the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, Chief Chinaka Udealor, and the native doctor who conducted the oath-taking ritual for the gang members are still on the run now; sources have it that the arrested suspects are currently in the security custody of the Anambra East Unit of Operation Udo Ga-Achị and are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The suspects, when asked why they killed their brother, said it was temptation that dragged them into killing the okada rider.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said he did not have such a brief on his table.

