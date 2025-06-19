Housing deficit: Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu laud real estate practitioners’ resilience on urban transformation

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have commended real estate practitioners across Nigeria for their resilience, innovation, and contributions to national development through housing and urban transformation.

They gave their commendations at the 75th World Congress of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), held recently at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed “Global Real Estate Renaissance,” the event attracted international attention and positioned Nigeria at the center of global real estate dialogue.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru.

In his keynote address, Professor Osinbajo emphasized the critical role of real estate professionals, describing them as “visionaries and architects of society.”

“You are called to lay the foundation for everything; communities that are resilient, inclusive, and alive with opportunity. Your work doesn’t just create spaces, it creates futures,” he said.

He presented global housing statistics, diagnosed the underlying challenges, and emphasized that solving the housing deficit must be a shared responsibility between government and industry practitioners.

Osinbajo’s presentation laid the intellectual foundation for many discussions that followed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, stated that the event’s theme aligned with Lagos State’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive urban development.

“We recognise housing as a fundamental pillar of economic growth and are addressing its multifaceted impact on job creation, livelihoods, and social stability,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He highlighted his administration’s multi-pronged housing strategy, including increased budgetary allocations for low- and middle-income earners and strong support for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

“These efforts have delivered nearly 10,000 housing units over the past six years, with plans to complete an additional 14,000 by 2026,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed Lagos State’s openness to global investment and its commitment to adopting best practices for sustainable urban development.

The President of FIABCI Africa and Near East Region, Mr. Adeniji Adele, in his closing remarks, called the congress a defining moment for the global property community and a proud milestone for Nigeria.

“For the first time on African soil, delegates from over 70 countries gathered to explore investment, innovation, and sustainability in real estate,” Adele said.

He praised Lagos for positioning itself as a future-forward investment hub, where local developers connected with global stakeholders, sparking new partnerships and reigniting conversations about smart urban growth.

“This congress not only boosted investor confidence but also showcased Lagos’ capacity to host world-class events, thereby enhancing its profile as a global city,” he added.

Participants were treated to various side attractions, including cultural visits and musical nights featuring top Nigerian artists.

A visit to the Oniru of Iru, HRM Oba Gbolahan Lawal, was among the cultural highlights.

The event hosted over 200 delegates from 60 countries, combining thought-provoking sessions with high-level networking opportunities.

“We are proud to have been part of this landmark event, capturing every moment and milestone from start to finish,” said one enthusiastic participant.

As the curtains drew on the two-day congress, it was clear that the event had successfully deepened collaboration between the public and private sectors, while elevating the conversation on sustainable real estate development across Africa.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2