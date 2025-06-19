Flood Control: Ewhrudjakpo urges residents to complement govt’s efforts

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Following the flood alert issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged residents of the state not to panic but rather cooperate with the government in taking proactive measures to mitigate the effects of flooding.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo made the call on Tuesday during a meeting with the Ministry of Environment, the state flood control directorate, the environmental sanitation authority, chairmen of local government areas and rural development authorities at his office in government house, Yenagoa.

The deputy governor, in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, assured that there would be less impact of flooding in the state because of the steps the government is taking to address the menace.

He, however, urged the ministries of environment and information, the Flood Control Directorate and other relevant agencies not to rest on their oars but rather intensify efforts, including embarking on sensitization campaigns on proper refuse disposal and clearing of blocked drainages.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo equally charged the flood control directorate to extend their operations to areas that are heavily impacted every year, such as Biseni and Tombia in Yenagoa Local Government Area and Obirigbene in Ekeremor LGA.

He equally directed all relevant MDAs to work together to ensure that identified higher grounds in flood prone communities are sand-filled and made habitable in the event of any devastating flooding.

His words, the commissioner for information, strategy and Orientation, the environmental sanitation authority and flood control directorate should carry out sensitization programmes on the impending flood.

“They should also enlighten our people in rural areas using town criers because we really need to adequately inform our people on the need to stay safe, the directorate should not pay attention to Yenagoa, the state capital alone.

There is a need to identify higher grounds in places that are flood-prone prone like Biseni and Obrigbene communities so that flood victims could relocate there for safety.

In his remarks the commissioner for environment, Hon Ben Ololo, said in the last couple of weeks, his ministry and the flood directorate control made collaborative efforts in clearing drainages and canals.

According to him, more funding and machinery will be required to open up more drainages to reduce the impact of the natural disaster of flooding and erosion.

In their separate contributions, the director general, Bayelsa state flood and erosion control directorate, Chief Omuso Wilson Omuso and the Mayor Of Yenagoa City, Mr Bulodisiye Ndiwari, confirmed that the people of Biseni had donated about 15 hectares of land for the government to develop as a relief camp for flood victims.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2