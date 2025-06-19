Fidelity Bank shows commitment to exit CBN forbearance by June 30

.Rewards 29 customers with ₦30m

Fidelity Bank Plc has rewarded 29 lucky customers with a total of ₦30 million in the latest rounds of its GAIM Season 6 savings promo.

The winners emerged during the 4th, 5th, and 6th monthly draws, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to financial literacy, saving culture, and customer loyalty.

A major highlight was the double win by Mr. Kizito Onunkwo from the Abuja region, a first in the promo’s history.

Onunkwo, who won during the fourth draw, emerged again in the sixth draw, taking home a total of ₦2 million in cash prizes.

Besides Onunkwo, 28 other winners from various geo-political zones across Nigeria received ₦1 million each as part of the monthly draws.

The electronic draws were supervised by representatives from the FCCPC and other regulators to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Speaking at the event, Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Dr Ken Opara, stressed the bank’s focus on empowering customers through innovative financial solutions.

“As a tier-one institution, Fidelity Bank is passionate about supporting our customers’ financial goals with sustainable and rewarding initiatives.

“The GAIM 6 promo reflects our strong commitment to encouraging a healthy savings culture while appreciating loyal customers,” he said.

Opara revealed that since launching GAIM 6 in December 2024, the bank has disbursed over ₦48 million to 1,769 customers across different categories.

“This initiative goes beyond rewards—it’s about giving our customers the tools and motivation for long-term financial security,” he added.

Also speaking, Divisional Head of Product Development, Mr. Osita Ede, explained the eligibility criteria and mechanics of the GAIM 6 promo.

“To enter the monthly draws, customers must keep at least ₦10,000 in their Fidelity savings account, which earns two electronic raffle tickets.

“Each additional ₦5,000 saved secures one extra ticket. For the grand prize of ₦10 million, customers need at least four tickets,” Ede added.

He noted that GAIM 6 is inclusive, with special draws for women, children, workers, and NYSC corps members, fostering broader financial inclusion.

GAIM 6 remains one of many ways Fidelity Bank rewards its customers while promoting savings and financial responsibility across the country.

The bank recently disbursed school fees support of ₦512.8 million to 884 Personal Savings Scheme and 472 SWEETA customers.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2