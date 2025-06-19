FG reaffirms commitment to strengthen civil – military relations through non-kinetic approaches

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the Nigerian Armed Forces and the civilian population, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance national security and unity.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the Civil-Military Relations Conference organised by the Defence Headquarters and held in Abuja on the 19th of June 2025, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, fnipr, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, in his keynote address, described the conference as a “significant milestone” in Nigeria’s journey towards a more inclusive and participatory security framework.

The conference, themed “Winning Hearts and Minds: Non-Kinetic Approaches to National Security”, focused on bridging the growing gap between the military and the civil populace through dialogue, community engagement, civic education, media sensitisation, and humanitarian cooperation.

“The reality we face today is uncomfortable but undeniable,” the Minister noted. “A trust deficit exists between the military and many segments of the Nigerian population.

This perception, based on history, misinformation, or isolated incidents, threatens our national unity and stability. It is time for Nigerians to see the military not as an occupying force, but as an integral part of our national family, a force for good, for protection, and for progress.”

This was contained in the statement signed by the Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna , the Minister stressed that building trust requires deliberate efforts to reshape the public narrative around the Armed Forces by telling stories of sacrifice, community service, and the lives saved.

He also called on the media to play a strategic role in countering misinformation and fostering responsible reporting.

According to the Minister, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation stands ready to partner with the Defence Headquarters, civil society, and the media to implement the outcomes of the conference.

“We must build stronger bridges of interaction through town hall engagements, joint projects, civic education, and institutional frameworks that bring the military closer to the heartbeat of the nation.”

In closing, the Minister congratulated the organisers and participants, expressing confidence that the deliberations would pave the way for a stronger, more united, and more secure Nigeria.

