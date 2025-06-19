ECOWAS hosts 54th ordinary session of Mediation, Security Council

*As Council Chairmen Amb. Tuggar, Commissioner Touray laud Council for peace, security and stability of W/ Africa.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS, has played host to the 54th Ordinary Session of its Mediation and Security Council of the regional body as the regional body also celebrated its golden jubilee.

The statutory meeting, which held at the ECOWAS Commission Secretariat in Asokoro Abuja the capital city of Nigeria on Wednesday was attended by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of ECOWAS Commission, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Representative of ECOWAS to the African Union AU, Commissioners and other heads of its institutions

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in an opening remark, said that he extends warm greetings to each delegation present and expressed appreciation for continued dedication to the noble objectives of the regional body.

He further said that it is always deeply gratifying when this august body convenes in a spirit of unity and shared commitment to advancing peace and security across our sub-region, in pursuit of the development of the community and the lasting well-being of its citizens.

According to him, the humanitarian challenges facing the West Africa sub-region, ranging from forced displacement, food insecurity, and climate-related vulnerabilities to health and protection concerns, demand not only collective attention but also coordinated action in these challenging times.

He added that the ability to come together to consult, collaborate and take decisive action remains vital to advancing peace, security and good governance across the West Africa sub-region

He revealed that in the course of meeting, the Council will be presented with several important memoranda and reports, covering political, security, and humanitarian matters.

Also in an opening speech, Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Alieu Oumar Touray said that for the past twenty-five years, the Council had contributed to peace security and stability of the ECOWAS as a community.

He said that the meeting was convened to review the memorandas submitted to the Commisdion on political situation in the West Africa sub-region particularly the transition process in Guinea and ECOWAS relationship with Burkina-Faso, Mali and Niger.

The participants at a closed door session had brainstormed and had review sessions on political, security, economic and humanitarian issues and development in many members states of ECOWAS even as they reaffirmed member states commitment to peace, security and stability of the West African member states.

