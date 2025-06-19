Don’t release Osun LG funds to impostors, NULGE tells CBN, AGF

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) not to release local government allocations into accounts controlled by “impostors.”

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, the NULGE President in the state, Dr. Kehinde Ogungbangbe, raised alarm over an alleged plan by the CBN to bypass legally recognized local government officials and release allocation to unauthorized persons.

According to him, we want to use this medium to acknowledge that, Osun NULGE have in our possession a letter dated 10th June, 2025 that emanated from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, titled: RE “PAYMENT OF STATUTORY ALLOCATION TO OSUN STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND OPENING OF ACCOUNT”, And signed by one Okolie Rita O. (Director Federation Account Department) Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. In the letter, the Office of the Account-General of the Federation requested for the opening of the Account for the Thirty (30) Local Governments in Osun State, with the following conditions: “This is to inform you that CBN has requested that the Local Governments should apply for opening and maintenance of the Account as the CBN Osogbo Branch, through any two persons out of the following Officers: Chairman, Treasurer or Director, Finance and Administration or Director of Personnel Management.

“NULGE had informed the Honourable Minister of Finance, the Accountant-General of the Federation as well as the CBN Governor that the authorized signatories to Local Government Accounts in the Osun State are the Director of Finance and Supplies and the Director of Administration and General Services with the Head of Local Government Administration and Council Chairmen confirming the Schedules.

“We hereby use this medium to remind Your Excellencies that, by Law, the authorized signatories to Local Government Accounts are the Career Officers.

“Specifically, the Directors of Finance and Supplies and the Directors of Administration and General Services. The Head of Local Government Administration and the Council Chairman shall counter sign for confirmation as stipulated by the Law.

“Now, there is a grand plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay Osun State Local Government Allocation into personal accounts of some impostors who are not Local Government Staff. We urge them to adhere to this provision to prevent any further complications and avoid financial malpractice.”

He, however, enjoined President Bola Tinubu to wade in the situation and facilitate a resolution.

He said, “we call on all parties involved, including His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and facilitate a resolution. Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has shown maturity and leadership ingenuity in handling the situation and we commend his efforts. We also appreciate the support of the National Leadership of NULGE, led by Comrade Aliyu Haruna Kankara, in our efforts to protect our members.”

