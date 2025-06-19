Dantsoho front lines human capital development as NPA promotes 1,500 employees

The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has reiterated that human capital development constitutes the key strategy for creating and sustaining superior performance under his watch.

Responding recently when he received commendation by the Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) and the senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned companies (SSASGOC), for clearing the age long problem of employee stagnation, Dantsoho said “talent development constitutes a critical success factor for the actualization of the big hairy audacious goals we have set for ourselves especially in the area of Port competitiveness”.

“The only way we can meet and indeed exceed Stakeholders’ expectations is to deepen the competencies of our human resources assets and boost their morale”.

Speaking further, Dantsoho commended the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for approving the strategic proposal of the Dantsoho-led Management team that solved the over a decade-long problem of lack of promotion that had fuelled industrial disharmony.

“I must specially appreciate our amiable Minister for graciously approving the multi-pronged stratagem we deployed that cleared all outstanding cases of employee stagnation by conducting examinations in one fell swoop and instituted timelines to forestall a recurrence of such anomaly”.

Speaking on behalf of the joint maritime labour unions, the President of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations & Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Comrade Bodunde stated, “ In addition to clearance of the backlog of stagnated promotions, we also wish to express our appreciation for the increase in productivity bonuses, provision of end-of-year welfare packages for staff, and the revision of the Financial Guide to the Condition of Service, which now addresses our members’ concerns about inflationary pressures.”

According to a release by Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara NPA’s General Manager Corporate & Strategic Communications, Dantsoho elucidated further that “our Port infrastructure and equipment modernization drive will go hand in hand with continuous staff welfare improvement”.

