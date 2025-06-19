Court grants suspended Sen Natasha N50m bail over alleged defamation case

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, has granted bail in the sum of ₦50 million to the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her arraignment on a three-count charge bordering on alleged defamation and false claims.

Justice Chizoba Orji, who delivered the ruling on Tuesday, rejected the application by the Federal Government to remand the lawmaker in prison custody pending the conclusion of her trial.

The judge held that there was no compelling reason to deny the defendant bail, stating that the court was satisfied with evidence showing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s willingness to face trial.

As part of the bail conditions, the senator is to provide one surety of reputable integrity who must own landed property within Abuja. Justice Orji anchored the decision on Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as Sections 163 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The case was adjourned until September 23 for trial.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Akpoti-Uduaghan over comments she allegedly made during a live television appearance, where she claimed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, were behind a plot to assassinate her.

According to the charge marked CR/297/25, the statements made by the lawmaker on April 3 during her appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today were false and defamatory.

The prosecution alleged that the senator made the “imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation would harm the reputation of a person.”

The FG described the action as an offence under Section 391 of the Penal Code, Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, punishable under Section 392.

Both Akpabio and Bello were listed as nominal complainants in the case.

Other witnesses slated to testify include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, two police officers—Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba—who investigated the case, and a woman identified as Sandra Duru.

The charges were filed on May 16, shortly after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), accusing the police of bias in handling her complaints against the Senate President.

The legal battle comes amid a broader controversy surrounding the senator’s suspension from the National Assembly.

The Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to rule on June 27 on the legality of the six-month suspension imposed on her by the Senate.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed the case after a dramatic confrontation with Senate President Akpabio during plenary on February 20.

She was summoned by the Senate’s Ethics Committee after protesting an alleged arbitrary change of her seating position and raising multiple points of order, despite being ruled out of order.

The face-off deepened when, in a February 28 television interview, she accused Senate President Akpabio of making unwanted advances towards her and claimed that her troubles in the Red Chamber began after she rejected them.

In response, she filed an ex-parte application before the court seeking to nullify any actions taken by the Senate Committee, including her suspension, while her main suit remained pending.

