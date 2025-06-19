APC Chieftain slams Makinde over unbudgeted spending amid economic hardship

…Says it’s wasteful

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao (Allow Alao), has blasted Governor Seyi Makinde for allegedly planning to spend the state taxpayers’ money on projects not captured in the 2025 budget, describing the move as a gross misplacement of priorities and a reckless waste of public funds.

Alao while reacting to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, that Governor Makinde intends to reconstruct the Government House with N63 billion, allocate N131 million for gardening, and spend N14 billion on an airport landing system, said these expenditures are not reflected in the 2025 Appropriation Law signed by the governor.

According to him, “At a time when Oyo State is grappling with a growing debt profile and residents are facing untold economic hardship, it is unconscionable for Governor Makinde to contemplate such extravagant spending outside the approved budget.

“Official budget documents and the governor’s own presentation to the House of Assembly show that the largest allocation for 2025 is for infrastructure, with N152 billion earmarked for critical projects like roads and public facilities, not for the reconstruction of the Government House or luxury landscaping.

Education and health receive N145 billion and N59 billion respectively, reflecting the real priorities of the people in this period of economic instability.”

Alao emphasized that none of the controversial projects —N63 billion for Government House, N131 million for gardening, or N14 billion for airport landing systems—are listed in the detailed budget breakdown.

He called on the state House of Assembly and people of the state to demand transparency and accountability, insisting that all government spending must strictly follow the law and reflect the needs of ordinary citizens.

“The 2025 budget is supposed to address economic hardship, boost education, and improve healthcare. Diverting funds to vanity projects not approved by the legislature is a betrayal of public trust and a slap in the face of suffering families across Oyo State,” Alao stated.

The Asiwaju of Irokoland then urged Governor Makinde to respect the sanctity of the budget process and focus on delivering the core services and infrastructure that the people of the state desperately need, rather than pursuing unapproved and wasteful expenditures.

Alao concluded by warning that any attempt to spend public funds outside the approved budget would be met with stiff resistance from the opposition and well-meaning people of the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2