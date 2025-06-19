8,000 Lagos schoolchildren benefit from NGO’s initiative on moral uprightness, healthcare development

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Makarios Initiative, for health and humanitarian development, has initiated a move to combat moral decadence and health challenges among schoolchildren in Lagos State.

To actualize this idea, the NGO gathered about 8,000 Lagos schoolchildren to mark International Day of the African Child, IDAC.

The event took place at Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Main Auditorium, Dominion Sanctuary, Ikeja.

With the theme, ‘Planning and Budgeting for Children’s Rights: Progress since 2010 with a book launch, Kika”s Examination by Lauretta Patrick-Nwachi, the children are taught and motivated on the right attitude to greatness.

The essence of the book is to celebrate a child who resisted all temptations against exam mal-practice.

In a bid to motivate the teeming schoolchildren, the keynote speaker at the event was Dr Cosmas Maduka, the Founder and President of Coscharis Group.

The Convener of the event who is the Founder of the NGO, Pastor (Dr) Patrick Nwachi said “children are not just for the future, they are the today. What we do to them today will make them tomorrow.

“What we are celebrating today is the International Day of the African Child, IDAC. The day is actually every 16th of June but because of logistics problem and to ensure that all schools participate, we are celebrating on June 19.

“We have about 8,000 schoolchildren from Ikeja, Okota and many other schools in Lagos, many schools wanted to participate but we had to limit it because of crowd control.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Founder said, “If the traditional birth attendants are trained, we are going to achieve a reduction in maternal mortality.”

While advocating for government support, he added, “If government can collaborate with us, we can reduce maternal deaths.”

“What we are doing is divinely inspired. The lives of these children whom we are using as a point of contact to other children in Lagos, will not be the same,” he assured.

The co-founder, Pastor Lauretta Patrick-Nwachi, the author of the book, said children are carefully in the heart of God, God is mindful of every child.

She disclosed the inspiration to hold the IDAC event came to her on this year’s Children’s Day.

She pointed out, “What we experienced in our own generation is no longer the case. Children stay longer in schools and yet we have the decadence.”

She maintained that the NGO is to foster a reversal of the decadence among children. “What we are doing is to put a conversation forward. No more exam mal-pracrice; let our children be taught appropriately; let our teachers be well paid.”

