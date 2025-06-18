University of Port Harcourt to confer Honorary Doctorate on FCT Minister Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has expressed his pride and gratitude to the University of Port Harcourt for honoring him with a Doctor of Science degree in Political Science.

Speaking to a delegation from the University, Wike highlighted his personal connection to the institution, where he obtained his first degree in Political Science before pursuing a career in law.

Wike praised the university’s notable lecturers, including Professor Claude Ake, Professor Kena Zimire, and Professor JCB Ojo, among others, who contributed to his academic and professional growth. He also acknowledged the achievements of other notable alumni, such as Professor Emi Adibe, who is a professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

As a former Minister of State for Education, Wike played a role in establishing the university’s Faculty of Law and ensuring its growth. He also completed the construction of the Captain Lichi Amadi building, which now houses the Faculty of Humanities.

Wike expressed his commitment to continuing to support the university, particularly in its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

He pledged to partner with the university’s leadership to ensure the success of its projects, including the development of a befitting land for a center and the design of the center.

The FCT Minister expressed his pride and gratitude to the University of Port Harcourt for honoring him with a Doctor of Science degree in Political Science.

Wike said he played a role in establishing the university’s Faculty of Law and ensuring its growth. He expressed his commitment to continuing to support the university, particularly in its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Earlier, the University of Port Harcourt announced that it will confer an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc Honoris Causa) on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, in recognition of his visionary leadership and outstanding contributions to governance in Rivers State and Nigeria.

The conferment will take place at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of the University, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Convocation Arena of the University, starting at 10 am.

A delegation from the University of Port Harcourt, including Vice Chancellor Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, visited Wike at his Abuja residence to formally notify him of the honor.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2