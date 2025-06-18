Tinubu Signs Kalu’s Bills Establishing 2 Tertiary Institutions in Abia

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law two bills sponsored by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, establishing Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State and the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item Bende, Abia State into law.

The President also signed into law a bill for the act to establish a Federal University Okigwe, Imo State.

Whereas Kalu sponsored the two bills for the establishment of Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State and the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item Bende, Abia State, he lobbied for the Federal University of Okigwe in Imo State for the people of the South East.

The institutions aim to provide quality education, research opportunities, and cater to the educational needs of the South East region.

The Federal College of Education, Bende will provide full-time courses, teaching, instruction and training in technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, social sciences, humanities and management.

It will also carry out research in the development and adaptation of techniques, and make provision for the appointment of a provost and officials of the College to carry out the administration and discipline of students; and for related matters

Similarly, the University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, Abia State will provide high-quality medical education and training to students, including undergraduate and graduate programs in various health-related fields; conducting research in medical sciences, health policy, and healthcare delivery to advance knowledge and improve health outcomes.

Essentially, the University is expected to improve human health and well-being through education, research, and service delivery.

The proposed Federal University Okigwe, Imo State will also provide quality education, research opportunities, and cater to the educational needs of the people.

In his reaction to the healthy developments, Kalu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for signing the bills into law, appreciating the Senate, his House of Representatives colleagues, and Nigerians for their profound support.

He added that the establishment of the institutions marks a significant milestone in promoting education and development in the region.

Kalu urged the people of the South East people to continue supporting the Tinubu-led government, promising more democracy dividends.