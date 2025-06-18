24.1 C
Metro news

Six persons arrested in Anambra during cult initiation

by Editor098

 

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Six suspects have been arrested by police in Anambra State after foiling a cult initiation ceremony in Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were apprehended by operatives following tip off.

According to him, one Jojef pump action gun, two live cartridges, one Lexus SUV, two cutlasses, two scissors, one cap, some charms, hard substance and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

While saying that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, he said that afterwards the case will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

The statement read in part, “Anambra Police Operatives on 15th June 2025 by 9.30am acting on intelligence-driven information foiled a cult initiation ceremony at Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area.

“During the raid, the team arrested six suspects and recovered one Jojef pump action gun, two live cartridges, one golden coloured Lexus SUV with Reg No: ATN 202 AE, two cutlasses, two scissors, one cap with inscription of the Supreme Vikings confraternity, some charms, hard substance and other incriminating items.

“The suspects include: Nwadike Chibuike, Anierobi Precious, Raphael Ebube, Ezechi Benjamin, Okafor Chidera, and Chiema Okoye, all males between 20 and 30 years old.

“They are currently undergoing Police interrogation to get more insight into their modus operandi, after which the Case will be charged to Court on the conclusion of the investigations.

“The Command while noting the connection between cultism and other serious crimes, remains committed to actively working to combat cultism and other related crimes in the State

