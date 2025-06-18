30.2 C
Photo Gallery

Press Conference by NDLEA ,UNODC to unveil a weeklong programme to commemorate 2025 World Drug Day in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

Deputy Country Representative, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr. Danilo Campisi, being received by the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), after a joint press conference by NDLEA and UNODC to unveil a weeklong programme to commemorate 2025 World Drug Day, at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

. From left…Mrs Folusho Ajayi Adelekan of UNODC, Deputy Country Representative, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Mr. Danilo Campisi, Chairman /Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and Dr. Akani Ibanga of UNODC, after a joint press conference by NDLEA and UNODC to unveil a weeklong programme to commemorate 2025 World Drug Day, at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja yesterday …Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

