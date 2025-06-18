Police declare war on hard drug peddlers in Ondo communities

….Politicians accused of complicity.

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently worried about the activities of hard drug peddlers, particularly in Ondo city, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, has declared total war against hard drug peddling, particularly in motor parks within the communities.

At a stakeholders meeting held in the city at the instance of the Commissioner of Police on the rise of crime in Ondo city, he noted with displeasure that cult activities and killings have been on the increase in the city in the last three weeks, leading to the killing of many people.

The meeting was convened by the Commissioner of Police in the state under the Community Safety Partnership Initiative to have first-hand information on the challenges of the people on security.

Community Safety Partnership Initiative also provides a platform for mutual trust between the police and the people with a view to tackling crimes at the grassroots with the collaboration of all stakeholders.

Speaking during the meeting, some of the attendees alleged that it is politicians that are responsible for the rise in crime incidents in the city as they allegedly armed some youths in pursuit of their political ambitions.

Also, Akintomide Akinkuolie, a Youth leader, alleged police of incessant, indiscriminate arrests of innocent people at bus stops and demanding money to be paid before they are released.

Akintayo Richard, Chairman, Ondo PCRC sought the help of the Commissioner to help them speak with National Assembly members from the city to assist in the provision of security equipment, including vehicles, motorcycles, for the police.

Some members of commercial drivers in attendance disclosed that the presence of hard drugs peddlers in the motor parks is contributing to deadly clashes in the city.

They called for the installation of CCTV cameras in motor parks, hotels, and other strategic locations in the city to check criminal activities.

Another attendee, Akinsebikan, called for the promulgation of bye law to check the activities of scavengers in the two local government areas, saying they are causing a lot of havoc in the communities.

Responding to the series of challenges identified by the people, the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi assured that hard drug-peddling would be stamped out at all motor parks in all three local governments in attendance, Ondo East, Ondo West, and Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo local government areas.

He said security patrol would be intensified across all nooks and crannies of the local government areas to check criminal activities.

Afolabi informed the attendees that the Police would continue to work with other security agencies, including the hunters, vigilantes, among other volunteer groups, to stem cultism and other crimes in the communities.

He implored the people to report any suspicious moves in their neighborhood for immediate action, dropping his direct telephone line with the people.

The Commissioner assured the people of utmost secrecy of whatever information given to him and his men to check crimes in Ondo city and its environs.

He said: “We are going back to the drawing board and try to see how these issues rate can be addressed, most especially the one of cult activities and the activities of people peddling drugs. I can give you this assurance that it will be holistically addressed.”

Commenting after the meeting, Ayotunde Akinfolaranmi, Chairman, Ondo West Local Government Area, described the initiative as fantastic, saying it would go a long way in tackling security challenges being currently faced in the local government area.

The Vice Chairman, Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area, Benjamin who represented the chairman of the local government, said the initiative by the Commissioner of Police is commendable, stressing that all stakeholders would be careful and law-abiding in their day-to-day activities.

He commended the Commissioner of Police for giving the people his number which would enable all law enforcement agents by to be up and doing in their duties.

A former member of House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, appreciated the commissioner for the initiative, stressing that this would spur all stakeholders to play their own roles in checking crimes in their vicinities.

Among attendees are Representatives of Osemawe of Ondo, Oba(Dr) Victor Kiladejo, traditional rulers, security agencies, commercial drivers, civil society groups, among others.

