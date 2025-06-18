Obasanjo, FEC Did Not Approve Mambilla Contract Award to Sunrise — Witness Tells Court in Agunloye’s Trial

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The trial of former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, continued on Monday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, with a prosecution witness telling the court that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) did not approve the controversial contract awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited for the multi-billion-dollar Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

Umar Babangida, the third prosecution witness (PW3), and an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), made the disclosure while testifying before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie.

According to Babangida, Obasanjo, in a written response dated November 27, 2023, clarified that neither he nor the FEC gave approval for the contract awarded to Sunrise Power. He further told the court that the EFCC team obtained a Certified True Copy (CTC) of Obasanjo’s letter, where the former president explained events surrounding a memo submitted to FEC by Agunloye in May 2003.

The former President stated that he received a memorandum from the then Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, and minuted on the document, directing that it be presented to FEC for deliberation.

However, he did not approve the contract award to Sunrise Power, and the FEC also did not give any approval at its meeting on May 21, 2003,” Babangida testified.

He added that in a subsequent meeting on February 7, 2024, Obasanjo personally told the EFCC investigative team that he had not given any form of authorization for the contract award.

Instead, he said, the former president emphasized that the minister was directed during the FEC meeting to withdraw his memorandum.

Despite this directive, Babangida said Agunloye went ahead to issue a letter just a day later, on May 22, 2003, awarding the Mambilla project contract to Sunrise Power, without approval or authorization from either the presidency or FEC.

“The defendant was instructed to withdraw his memorandum and open up the project for competitive bidding. But he ignored the directive and awarded the contract to Sunrise Power 24 hours later,” the witness said.

Agunloye is standing trial on a seven-count charge filed by the EFCC, bordering on fraudulent contract award and official corruption linked to the $6 billion Mambilla power project.

The EFCC alleges that the award was made in clear breach of due process and without the requisite government approvals.

The witness also told the court that investigations uncovered financial transactions between Agunloye and one Shotire Jide Abiodun, a director in Sunrise Power and personal assistant to the company’s owner, Leno Laitan Adesanya.

“We reviewed the financial records of the defendant and found that he maintained multiple bank accounts.

In one GTBank account, we discovered that on August 10, 2019, he received ₦3.6 million from Shotire Jide Abiodun. Additional payments of ₦500,000 and ₦1.121 million were made to him on October 22, 2019, and November 13, 2019, respectively,” Babangida revealed.

Under cross-examination by Abba Muhammed, SAN, counsel to the EFCC, Babangida confirmed that Shotire had close ties to Adesanya and held a directorial role in the company that controversially received the Mambilla contract.

The court has adjourned the matter until June 18, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

The EFCC maintains that the illegal contract award has cost Nigeria significantly and forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure accountability in high-level public office dealings.