Nobody can turn Nigeria to one party State, says SW NNPP Chieftain

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has said that nobody can turn Nigeria to a one-party state because, according to him, Nigerians are too wise, too sophisticated to belong to only a party.

Ajadi made this known while speaking with Journalists in Ibadan yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Ibadan strong and grassroots politician, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeeyan.

He said if President Bola Tinubu refused to change the current narrative to favour the people, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will receive shocks during the next election in 2027 from the opposition.

“It is not possible to have a one-party system in Nigeria. A single person cannot change the country’s party system. We are a multi-party State. I am very sure that by the next election, something will happen except President Bola Tinubu changes the narrative positively to favour the masses”.

He said he decided to pay a courtesy call on Alhaji Olopoeeyan because he (Olopoeeyan) is his political leader and father

Speaking on the visit, Ajadi said Alhaji Olopoeeyan has been calling on him to visit him in Ibadan saying he heeded to that call on Tuesday.

Speaking on the visit, Ajadi said, “I am surprised today that the whole discussion has been centred on a call on me to shift my politics to Oyo State. I am an Ibadan Indigene. My father is a known figure in Oja Igbo in Ibadan North East Local Government.

“Alhaji Olopoeeyan admonished me to come to Ibadan, my hometown town to practice politics. He said though my Mum is from Ilaro in Ogun State, I should come to my state of origin to practice politics.

“You may want to ask how I feel about that. To me, it didn’t make any difference. Politics is about serving the people and I have an interest in turning a son of nobody into somebody. I love to serve the masses.

“Politics is about serving the people. When you have the passion to serve, anywhere you are, you are good to go We have a lot to do and we keep doing our best for the people.

Also speaking Olopoeeyan, who is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said that he dragged the former governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Ambassador Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, to Oyo State politics so that he can contribute to the development of his father’s land, Ibadan and his state of origin, Oyo.

On Tuesday, when Ajadi came visiting, Olopoeeyan said that though he has returned to the PDP but will soon officially announce his return to the party in a funfair, adding that he wouldn’t know if his nephew, Ajadi, would join his new party.

“But I think he has done enough politically and in terms of empowerment for the people on the side of his mother’s origin in Ogun.

“I believe he will follow me wherever I am going. He has been a good sibling, a loyal party man in NNPP. We hardly disagree. I believe he will continue to go where I ask him to go politically.

“But he is an accomplished person in his own right; I can’t force my opinion on him. He will take his decision.

But I said he has to come to Ibadan to help in building his father’s state too, after contributing to the development of Ogun where his mother hailed from.

“We are politicians, and I am not unmindful of the need for him to identify with his roots. He has been involved in many philanthropic activities in Yewaland and Ogun State in general.

Let him help Ibadanland, too. He is from Oja’gbo in Ibadan. We need him. He will tell me his decision,” Olopoeeyan said.

