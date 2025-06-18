NCDMB, partners, hand over Oloibiri Museum site to Julius Berger

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Construction work on the long-awaited Oloibiri museum and research centre (OMPRC) in Otuabagi, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, is set to begin following the formal handover of the project site to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The ceremony, which was held on Tuesday at the Otuabagi community town hall, was well attended and marked a major milestone in the execution of the landmark project.

The event signaled the completion of all preparatory formalities and the alignment of key stakeholders, paving the way for unhindered commencement of work at the historic site where oil production began in Nigeria in 1957.

Expressing delight at the development, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and project lead, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe described the multi-billion-naira initiative, which comprises a world-class Oil and Gas museum and a research testing centre as a fulfillment of the promoters’ vision to place the Otuabagi community, home to Oloibiri Oil Well 1, on the global map.

He noted that it is an international tradition to immortalize the origins of oil and gas industries by establishing socioeconomically significant projects in such locations, he emphasized that Nigeria should not be an exception highlighting global examples such as Pennsylvania in the united states, which is renowned for its oil heritage sites including museums research centers, and tourist attractions.

Engr. Ogbe, who was represented at the event by the NCDMB’s director of corporate services, Alhaji Abdulmalik Halilu, told the community, history is in the making, as Julius Berger mobilizes to the 55.05-hectare site to commence construction, he assured attendees that a dedicated project management team had been constituted to ensure compliance with timelines and quality standards.

He also revealed that a comprehensive governance structure has been established for the museum centre to ensure efficient management, with provisions to give the community a strong sense of ownership.

He encouraged local youths to take advantage of upcoming training programs to equip themselves with skills that will qualify them for employment opportunities at the facility.

The executive secretary commended the Otuabagi community, particularly its Stakeholder Committee led by the vice chancellor of The Federal University, Otuoke, Professor Teddy Adias, for the maturity and cooperation demonstrated in resolving earlier disputes regarding the project location.

Representing the Bayelsa State government, the chief of staff, government house, Hon. Peter Akpe, said the handover ceremony marked a transition from planning to execution.

He commended the NCDMB, other project promoters and the community’s Stakeholder Committee for their unwavering commitment to the project.

Speaking on behalf of Julius Berger, Mr. Rimon Marisho, deputy regional manager (south and east), expressed appreciation to the NCDMB, the Bayelsa State government, and the Otuabagi community for their roles in moving the project to the execution phase, describing the event as a perfect beginning, he affirmed the company’s dedication to the development of the area.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, and the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri. Both pledged maximum support and assured stakeholders of a peaceful and secure environment for the project.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Professor Adias, Chairman of the Community Stakeholder Committee, expressed gratitude to the NCDMB, PTDF, Shell (now Renaissance Africa Energy Limited), and the Bayelsa State Government for their sustained efforts to realize a project first conceived in 1981 during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.

He described the handover to Julius Berger as a momentous occasion in the history of the Otuabagi community, which has long awaited recognition and development as the birthplace of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The project is being jointly promoted by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Renaissance Africa Energy Limited, and the Bayelsa State Government, with a funding contribution ratio of 40:30:20:10, respectively.

Key features of the project include a state-of-the-art oil and gas museum showcasing geological formations, early drilling equipment, and technological milestones in Nigeria’s oil and gas journey. The museum will also feature interactive displays and digital engagement tools for professionals, students, tourists and researchers.

The Research Testing Centre, the second component of the facility, will include an open field around one of the abandoned wells. It will serve as a platform for field trials of indigenous oil and gas technologies and provide practical exposure for university students in relevant disciplines.

Other NCDMB officials present at the event included Mr. Esueme Dan-Kikile, general manager, human capital development; Mr. Silas Ajimijaye, general manager, midstream monitoring; and Mr. Suleman Ozhimede, general manager, facility and logistics division.

The Bayelsa State government team also included Mr. Perepuighe Biewari, commissioner for lands; Mr. Timipre Seipulo, technical adviser to the governor on treasury, revenue, and accounts; and Ms. Patience Abah, director general, Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency (BIPA).

