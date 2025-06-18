Many reported dead as herdsmen attack Enugu, Abia communities

By Cosmas Chukwu

Rampaging gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have attacked Enugu and Abia states communities.

In Enugu, the invaders killed over 10 persons in Aguamede, Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the State.

The incident, which occurred Sunday evening, came barely one week after a similar attack on the same Eha-Amufu.

Precisely on June 9, 2025, Fulani herdsmen attacked Eha-Amufu, killing at least four people and leaving one missing.

In the latest incident, residents claimed that the attackers were dropped off by a helicopter that reportedly flew around the community earlier in the day.

“Our people were slaughtered like cows,” a traumatized resident said.

“They did not even announce their operation with any gunshot.

“They just came in and started using machetes to butcher people and had killed more than 10 people in their homes, before anybody knew what was happening,” he stated.

Both the Enugu State Government and the State Police Command are yet to comment on the reported incident.

In the case of Abia, the State government has confirmed that there were security breaches in Umunnochi local government area.

The government also confirmed that some persons were killed by bandits, though it was silent on the figure.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the Government House, Umuahia on Monday after this week’s executive council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

“There have been some security breaches in the Umunneochi area of the state, leading to some fatalities.

“The State security agencies have been put on full alert as the state government would not leave any stone unturned in activating the entire security architecture of the state to address the issue of security breaches,” he said