Lagos LG poll: PDP flags off campaign, as Bode George charges candidates on boldness

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of the July 12 Local Government elections, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Wednesday flagged off its campaign with the presentation of flags to its candidates.

The official presentation was conducted at the office of the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George in Ikoyi.

In his address to the party supporters, the Atona Oodua charged the candidates and others to be courageous as they go for the campaign.

He assured them of his support, saying it must be proof that PDP is not dead in Lagos.

He likened PDP to an Iroko tree that would not be uprooted in the country.

George said, “I will join you as humanly possible to campaign to our people. I know the LASIEC was packaged by the State government but all the contestants, put Almighty God before you, He will lead you there. Even if they manipulate the results, let the vibration wakes up Lagos.”

He added, “For those who are contesting, be courageous because you are serving the Almighty God. God told us in the holy books, you must be a servant leader.

“The essence of today is to convince the Lagos electorate that the rumours that have been flying around is most irresponsible statement that any sane person would say. How can an Iroko tree die. The only political party that is Iroko is PDP,” Gorge boasted.

Speaking on the hardship in the country, PDP chieftain stated, “Don’t be afraid, go and campaign. There are millions who are suffering.

“The younger generation in the north are now revolting. They asked them to go to school but they are back but there is no job. Because education makes people easy to govern but difficult to enslave.”

While criticizing the barrage of decampees into All Progressives Congress, APC, Gorge stated, “I feel for those who are decamping to APC. APC is a congregation of strange bed fellows, hurriedly packaged and put together. What has the APC government done to warrant any recognition in this country? Compare all the economic indices now to when the PDP was in government,” he queried.

In his comment, former chairman of the party in Lagos State, Sunday Olaifa said, “Without he support of Bode George, PDP would not have participated in the local government election. When we came to him to complain, he personally took us to LASIEC office and now we are participating.”

Olaifa who is the Vice Chairman South West of PDP, added, “This election is winnable. This is the moment we have been waiting for.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2