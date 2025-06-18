30.2 C
House of rep meeting of committee with petitioners at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

L-R… Member House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition, Ahomey Matthew Nwogu; Chairman of the committee, Hon. Kwamoti Bitrus Laori and clerk of the committee, Mr. Amos Enobong Sunday, during the meeting of the committee with petitioners at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Members, House of Representatives committee on public petition, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Hon. Ahomey Matthew Nwogu and Chairman of the committee, Hon. Kwamoti Bitrus Laori, during the meeting of the committee with petitioners at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

