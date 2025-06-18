30.2 C
Lagos
June 18, 2025
Trending now

3000 farmers to get farm inputs as Kwara Govt partners Arzikin Noma…

We need strong political will to end killings in Nigeria —Enenche

Press Conference by NDLEA ,UNODC to unveil a weeklong programme to commemorate…

NCDMB, partners, hand over Oloibiri Museum site to Julius Berger

Police declare war on hard drug peddlers in Ondo communities

Substance use prevention in focus as NDLEA, UNODC unveil 2025 World Drug…

Abia State Govt to launch Aba Master Plan , gets 91,227 enrolled…

Lagos LG poll: PDP flags off campaign, as Bode George charges candidates…

Hajj 2025: 423 first batch of Lagos pilgrims arrive

House of rep meeting of committee with petitioners at Nat’l Assembly in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Hajj 2025: 423 first batch of Lagos pilgrims arrive

by Peter Anayo0134

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The first batch of Lagos State pilgrims that participated in the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned home on Tuesday.

The 423 pilgrims, comprising 179 males and 244 female,s touched down in Lagos via a Flynas Airbus XY9014.

Speaking after the arrival, the Chairman Working Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Jebe Abdullahi, expressed satisfaction with the 2025 Hajj operations which, according to him was “fantastic and hitch-free.”

He appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, as well as the Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Layode and other officials for their support towards a huge success recorded during the operations.

He said, “We are indeed grateful for Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy who has continued to provide succour for the Hajj operations in Lagos state and the efforts of the state government was also complimented by the Saudi Arabia authority’s numerous initiatives such as Hajj Pass that made you eligible to perform the exercise and clean the city of Makkah from any form of intrusion.

“Lagos also secured one of the best tents and accommodation for the pilgrims and this allowed the pilgrims to exhibit good conducts during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I want to enjoined them to reflect on the lessons of the spiritual exercise and allowing its mto manifest in their life, businesses and other endeavours.”

While assessing the exercise, Jebe explained that it has raised the bar of operationalisation of Hajj process in Lagos State and Nigeria and the continuous collaboration with the NAHCON and other stakeholders will improve the scale of performance in the coming years.

Jebe however, assured that the remaining pilgrims would be airlifted back to back in accordance with the schedule of NAHCON, while stressing that all measures have been put in place for a home bound journey.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ask IGP to re-absorb us, disengaged police officers beg Tinubu

Peter Anayo

Abia Govt Reassures Abians, Investors of Protection Of Life, Property ,

Editor

NAFDAC clarifies reopening of Onitsha Bridgehead medicine mkt

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO