3000 farmers to get farm inputs as Kwara Govt partners Arzikin Noma to drive food sufficiency, promote livestock dev

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has again commenced the distribution of farm inputs for farmers in Apata Alaje, Banni Community in Kaiama local government, as part of measures to drive food sufficiency and promote livestock development.

The agricultural initiative is being carried out by the state Ministry of Livestock Development in partnership with Arzikin Noma and an international partner, IDH.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony on Monday, Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, said the project is focusing on cultivating sorghum and soyabean to boost grain production for animal feed, adding that this will also check the perennial conflicts between farmers and herders in the state.

She commended the development partners for coming on board and described the partnership as timely and purposeful.

“The current partnership with Arzikin /Idh/Olam is very timely because it is focused on the cultivation of grains for human and animal, but mainly for animal feed production,” she said.

“As we are all aware, food is the main reason for clashes between farmers and herders and if we can grow more grains that will be used for animal feed to achieve the modernisation and commercialization of Livestock farming, then we are on our way to ending farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria.

“This partnership will also help us to achieve a broader agenda of this administration, which is the creation of industries and value addition centres, to ensure that goods produced in Kwara are processed or improved upon and do not leave the state as unprocessed goods.”

She said the items for distribution will cover 18000 bags of fertilizer, 6000 liters each of 3 different chemicals, 75MT of sorghum seed, and 100MT of soya seed.

At the event were the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon Aliyu Kora Sabi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Alhaji Atiku Abdulsalam; Special Assistant on Farmers Intervention, Suleiman Abdullahi Belle; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock Development, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammed; representative of the Director of Security Service (DSS), Mr Usman Danladi; MD/CEO Arzikin Noma Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeoluwa; Senior Programme Manager for IDH, Dr Daniel Abah; Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Sheu Muazu Omar, who was represented by the Waziri Kaiama, Alhaji Adamu Gene; other chieftains of the Emirate; and farmers.

Sabi, for his part, said the choice of the Apata Alaje community for the project is a welcome development, expressing hope that this will promote peace between the farmers and herders in that locality.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to achieve the desired results.

Atiku, in his remarks, said the flag off of the distribution of inputs serves as a symbol of progress and innovation on the agricultural renaissance of the state, commending the Governor’s vision and investment in the agric and livestock development.

CEO of Arzikin Noma Nigeria Limited, Adeoluwa, said the project was aimed at ensuring that farmers have access to agro-chemical, quality seedlings, training and other necessary support.

He said the farmers will not have problems with sales, promising that off-takers like Olam are on the ground to buy from them after the harvest.

Speaking on behalf of IDH, Dr Abah said the programme was to transform the agricultural value chain so that smallholder farmers can benefit and do well in creating more jobs.

He said IDH is a foundation that focuses on making agricultural supply chains more sustainable, assuring that the current partnership will be sustainable and beneficial to all parties involved.

Mrs Asmau Muhammad and Iliasu Saka, among other beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, appreciated the government for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2