World Environment Day: Ministry, UNICEF, ECOWAS collaborate to end environmental degradation, plastic pollution

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Environment Day, the ministry of Environment, the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission have unfolded strategies to end environmental degradation and plastic pollution in order to ensure cleaner and more resilient environment for the good of the people.

The minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal who spoke at the 2025 World Environment Day commemoration in Abuja Tuesday, said the ministry has developed and is implementing a National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, which provides a strategic framework for reducing plastic use, promoting recycling, and encouraging innovation in alternatives to single-use plastics.

He said the ministry is also supporting innovative circular economy models to drive recycling and promote plastic alternatives, especially across government ministries, departments, and agencies in order to tackle the challenges.

According to him: “We have launched the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme, which mandates producers to take responsibility for the entire lifecycle of their plastic products—from production to disposal. The Ministry is collaborating with key stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society to ensure that environmental policies translate into meaningful impact. However, we cannot do this alone.

“The fight against plastic pollution and other environmental challenges must be a people-oriented movement. This is a fight for the preservation of our ecosystems, the future of our children, and the survival of our dear planet”.

The minister commended the ECOWAS Commission, which he said has been a steadfast partner in environmental governance, climate change response, and sustainable development across the West African sub-region.

He further lauded the Commission’s continued support to the Ministry and its leadership in addressing transboundary environmental issues, urging stakeholders at the event to reflect deeply on how the can individually and collectively end environmental degradation, especially plastic pollution.

“Let us make conscious choices and become ambassadors of environmental stewardship. Let this day serve as a wake-up call to all, and be remembered as a turning point in our fight against the devastating effects of environmental pollution.

“Together, let us work toward a Nigeria where our waterways are clean, our streets are free of plastic waste, and our ecosystems are protected for generations to come”, he said.

The minister also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as his commitment to environmental sustainability which is one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

To the Minister: “This year’s theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution,” resonates with a global urgency that cannot be overstated. Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue but also an economic and public health crisis.

“Every minute, plastic waste is being dumped into our oceans, rivers, and drainage systems, endangering wildlife and contributing to flooding in our urban centres. Like many other nations, Nigeria faces significant challenges in managing plastic waste. Our cities and rural communities suffer from the burden of unchecked plastic pollution ranging from sachet water bags littering our streets to microplastics entering our food chain and causing public health concern.

“As we celebrate World Environment Day, I would like to assure you that the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,, is committed to a cleaner, greener, and more resilient environment. In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are taking decisive steps to address plastic pollution at all levels”.

Speaking, the UNICEF Nigeria Chief of WASH, Jane Bavon, said the climate crisis is fundamentally a children’s and national crisis, noting that, across Nigeria, children and youth-especially those in vulnerable communities-face the harsh consequences of environmental degradation and plastic pollution.

She said UNICEF research shows that Nigeria is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world-particularly for children and young people, saying rising temperatures, devastating floods, and prolonged droughts are already impacting their health, education, and futures.

“Yet, they are also our greatest hope-driving change through innovation, action, and mobilizing their communities.

“At UNICEF, we are committed to empowering young people as champions of sustainability.

“In 2023, at COP28, UNICEF launched the global Green Rising initiative an ambitious campaign to empower 20 million children and young people to take climate action through volunteering, education, skills development, entrepreneurship, and advocacy.

“In Nigeria, we are proud to share that we have already recorded over 100,000 green actions by children and young people. These include tree planting and plastic waste management. water and electricity conservation, and, most importantly, community leadership to spread awareness and build climate resilience.

“We are also proud to note that more than half of the participants have been young women, reflecting our commitment to inclusive climate action.

“We are proud to support today’s event and commend the Ministry’s leadership in engaging all stakeholders and putting young people at the centre of climate action.

“UNICEF is very happy to support the Ministry’s ongoing efforts for engaging more children and youth in environmental action and skill development programs related to the new opportunities that are emerging such as recycling plastic-reinforcing the message that waste is actually a resource.

“Looking ahead, we are also very pleased to share that the Ministry and UNICEF are in advanced discussions to deepen our partnership to scale up nationwide youth-led climate action.

“We welcome the Ministry’s interest in exploring a national youth campaign on YOMA (Youth Agency Marketplace), UNICEF’s flagship digital platform for youth empowerment. The proposed campaign will enable children and young people to take tangible actions-collecting plastic, planting trees, saving water-and record their contributions on a platform that tracks, celebrates, and rewards their impact. I’m happy to inform you that UNICEF is collaborating with the National Council on Climate Change in organsing a National Youth Climate Summit.

“As we look to the future, our focus will also be on creating pathways to green economic opportunities, Green Rising will increasingly emphasize green skills, livelihoods, and youth entrepreneurship-ensuring that our youth are not only leading change but also building sustainable futures.

“Let us remember: Every plastic bottle collected, every tree planted, every youth mobilized counts.

“Today, I call on all of us-Government, the private sector, civil society, development partners, and community leaders-to join hands in enabling children and young people to lead this movement.

“To the young people across Nigeria-we are counting on you. Organize clean-up drives in your schools, plant trees in your community, and launch eco-clubs. Use social media to amplify success stories of youth-led climate action. Highlight others doing great work. Be the solution, And know that we stand with you-as a partner, supporter, and an enabler of your power

“Together, we can beat plastic pollution. Together, we can secure a safer, cleaner Nigeria for every child and young person”, she said.

In a goodwill message, the ECOWAS commission Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Toure-Litse reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a clean, resilient, and sustainable environment for future generations.

He said the theme for this year, “Together, We Can Beat Plastic Pollution”, resonates deeply with the regional priorities, noting that plastic pollution is not only a global menace but a regional and national crisis.

Iitse quoted the World Bank to have said, the region generates nearly 8 million metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste every year, a figure that is set to rise by 52% in five years’ time.

In addition, he said more than 80 per cent of plastic waste is poorly managed in West Africa, adversely affecting human health, ecosystems and blue-economy sectors such as fishing and tourism.

“There is growing recognition that plastic pollution is a transboundary problem that requires a coordinated regional response. ECOWAS has therefore committed to addressing persistent challenges by adopting Regulation C/REG.17/12/23 on plastics management in 2023, requiring member states to harmonize regulations on plastic products and adopt best practices in plastic waste management.

“Let us be reminded that this challenge is not insurmountable. Across our region, we are witnessing innovative approaches:

Ghana and Nigeria are scaling up circular economy initiatives.

Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire have introduced plastic bag bans and extended producer responsibility frameworks.

“The ECOWAS Commission is supporting Member States to harmonize environmental standards and promote green industrialization.

But we must do more collectively and urgently. The ECOWAS Vision 2050 identifies environmental sustainability as a pillar of inclusive development. Tackling plastic pollution is a test of our resolve to act together — as governments, private sector actors, civil society, and citizens.

“To this end, a draft regional plastics management plan has been developed with support from the World Bank.We call upon all stakeholders in the region to:

Invest in eco-innovation and plastic alternatives;

Support community-led waste management solutions;

Strengthen enforcement of environmental regulations; and

Foster youth-driven climate action, because the future belongs to them”, he noted.