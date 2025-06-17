Tinubu commits to INEC’s independence, bringing order, safety, accountability to public transportation

as he flags off construction of INEC’s Building Annex, commissions Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja

.Says it’s significant milestone in enhancing security

Favour Ishember and Jonas Ezieke ,Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has stated that his administration is taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation, with a view to improving security.

Just as he described the Mabushi Bus Terminal as a modern transportation hub that represents a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to enhance safety, security, and prosperity in the Federal Capital Territory.

The President who gave this description while inaugurating the Mabushi Bus Terminal, one of three such facilities in FCT, said The terminal is one of three such facilities in Abuja, designed to provide a secure, well-regulated environment for public transportation.

The President, who was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen noted that his administration is committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of every Nigerian, including residents of Abuja.

President Tinubu said with the completion of the bus terminal, “the citizens will no longer be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.”

He added that, “Beyond the immediate benefits of organized transport and heightened security, this project will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.”

President Tinubu, who expressed immense joy and a profound sense of fulfilment while commissioning the project, urged “all residents and transporters to make full use of the facility, cooperate with the authorities, and embrace the new era of organized and secure public transportation in the capital city.”

He said: “This magnificent edifice, one of three such modern bus and taxi terminals in our beloved Federal Capital Territory, represents far more than just a transportation hub. It is a tangible symbol of our unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of every resident of Abuja.

“For too long, our beautiful capital city has grappled with the challenges of an informal transport system, leading to traffic congestion and, regrettably, the menace of “one chance” crimes that have threatened the peace of our citizens.

“With the completion of the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Kugbo terminal, which I have been informed is also ready for commissioning, we are taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability, and safety to public transportation. No longer will our citizens be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.

“I have been informed that the construction of this terminal, along with its sister projects, created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the industrious people of Abuja. From skilled artisans to general laborers, this initiative has put food on tables and rekindled hope for countless families, demonstrating our administration’s dedication to job creation as a core component of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This terminal is not just a place to catch a bus; it is a modern facility designed for the comfort and convenience of our people.

It will feature integrated commercial activities, including areas for relaxation, and I am particularly pleased to note the inclusion of amenities such as cinema halls where commuters can unwind, and other essential services. These are the state-of-the-art facilities that a capital city like Abuja truly deserves.”

President Tinubu commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, saying, “His vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. His commitment to providing first-class infrastructure for Abuja is evident in the quality and speed of delivery we celebrate today.”

He also expressed appreciation to the contractors that handled the project, Planet Projects, “for their professionalism and hard work, and to every single worker who contributed their skills and labor to this project. Your efforts have transformed this vision into a magnificent reality.

“Today, as we inaugurate the Mabushi Bus Terminal, we are not just opening a building; we are opening a new chapter for public transportation in Abuja. We are reaffirming our promise to provide a city where citizens can live, work, and commute with dignity, safety, and efficiency. This is a clear demonstration that our Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a slogan, but a lived experience for our people.”

However, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) took a major step toward expanding its operational capacity on Tuesday, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Commission’s new annex office located on Zambezi Crescent, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new national headquarters building for Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, reiterated that the headquarters is a clear signal of the government’s unwavering support for INEC’s autonomy, capacity, and growth.

He declared that the project aims to enhance the Commission’s operational capacity and reinforce public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Tinubu emphasized that the new headquarters will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a 1,000-seat auditorium, advanced IT infrastructure, and a museum chronicling Nigeria’s electoral history. The project will provide much-needed relief to the Commission’s current headquarters, which is severely congested and inadequate for its needs.

He commended the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, for his initiative and dedication to ensuring the protection of Nigeria’s democracy.

The project comes after over ten years of sustained appeals by INEC for more space. The Commission’s current headquarters was originally designed to house just 500 staff and eight commission members, but it now accommodates over 1,000 personnel and 13 full-time commissioners.

He added that the museum will allow Nigerian citizens to appreciate the evolution of the country’s electoral history.

President Tinubu also directed a message to contractors and project stakeholders, urging them to adhere strictly to the principles of “quality, speed, and integrity.”

“You are not just building a headquarters — you are building trust in our nation,” he stressed.

To the wider Nigerian public, the President delivered a call to civic duty: “Democracy is not a destination but a journey. Together, let us strengthen our institutions, safeguard our freedoms, and protect the future.”

In his remark, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, described the new project as a milestone in the Commission’s institutional evolution. He noted that the annex will provide needed relief and enable the Commission to function more effectively.

“Our present national headquarters is severely congested,” Yakubu noted. “We were compelled to rent two additional buildings in Wuse Zone II to ease the situation. The completion of this annex will not only provide needed relief but enable the Commission to function more effectively.”

On his part, FCT Minister, Barr Wike, reaffirmed the administration's commitment to strengthening electoral governance through infrastructure.

"Our present National Headquarters is severely congested. General staff meetings take place outside the Commission. The new annex, with provisions for training rooms, offices, an election monitoring centre and a digital museum, reflects our ambition for a stronger, more accessible Commission," Wike said.

He added that the museum would allow Nigerian citizens, particularly students, to “appreciate the evolution of our electoral history, as is the case in major jurisdictions around the world.”

The groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The ceremony was attended by top officials including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; national commissioners of INEC; members of civil society organisations; political party leaders; and members of the diplomatic and development community.