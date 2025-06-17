PRP condemns FG cold, nonchalant attitude to increased banditry, terrorism, barbaric nationwide killings

…Urges Tinubu to prioritize security, crime control, people’s welfare more than 2027 elections.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has unequivocally condemned the heinous and tragic unprovoked recent attacks that claimed the lives of over 100 innocent citizens in Yelewata and Daudu communities and the innocent motorists along Lafiya – Makurdi corridor of Benue and Nasarawa states.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR said the “barbaric acts of unprovoked violence against the people exemplify the deepening insecurity crisis that continues to ravage Nigeria with devastating consequences.”

Bello remarked that “It is profoundly disheartening that while our people are being slaughtered, villages razed, and livelihoods destroyed, the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC administration remains indifferent or unable to provide the security assurances promised to the Nigerian people.

Instead of deploying effective measures to protect lives and properties, the government seems much more preoccupied with political distractions—organizing high-profile meetings, conferences, and endorsements for the 2027 elections—thus diverting attention from the urgent security needs of the nation.”

He said, “The case of Kankara Local Government in Katsina State is another example of this tragic neglect.

Since the onset of this rainy season, bandits have stepped up their attacks, displaced communities, killed and kidnapped villagers, and rendered farming—one of the main economic activities—impossible in many areas.

“Just recently, on June 12, 2025, bandits raided Yargoje ward, killing several farmers on Democracy Day, with about 30 bodies recovered and many still missing. Similar attacks in Gidandaudu and other locations have become a weekly occurrence, with bandits operating during the day and walking away unchallenged.

“These unreported or under-reported cases highlight the scale of our insecurity crisis—an epidemic of violence that continues to threaten the very fabric of our nation.

The failure of the APC government to address these crises decisively shows a lack of political will, lack of strategic planning, and a commitment to the safety of Nigerian citizens.

“The PRP calls on the Federal Government to prioritize the security of the Nigerian people over political expediency.

It is unacceptable that citizens are left defenseless while the government wastes critical time on political theatre.

The lives of our compatriots—farmers, traders, women, children—must be protected. We demand urgent, effective security measures, genuine commitment, and accountability from those entrusted with safeguarding Nigeria.

“The people deserve a government that works for their safety, not one preoccupied with 2027 political manipulations.

Nigeria’s security challenges require immediate and sustained action, not empty promises or political posturing. Let it be known: The time to act is now. The lives of our people depend on it,” the national chairman said.

