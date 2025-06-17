Plans to review agriculture laws for enhanced food security underway

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and other Relevant Stakeholders have strategized to review agricultural laws to promote sustainable agricultural practices, empower farmers, and enhance food security

Speaking during the workshop held at the Reiz Continental Hotel Abuja, on Monday, 16th June 2025, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated that the workshop was aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s agricultural laws to improve food security, climate resilience, and economic growth, among others.

The Minister stated that it is imperative to formulate legal frameworks to facilitate the key aspects of improvement in Nigerian agriculture geared towards addressing the problems affecting the agricultural sector.

In his words, ‘’the agriculture sector in Nigeria is undergoing dynamism through its diverse production systems, evolving extension services and response to climate change, the sector’s dynamism, is evident in the shift from traditional farming practices to more modern techniques, diversification of crops and livestock and adaptation to changing weather patterns’’. Stressing that ‘’Nigeria can not grow its agricultural sector into an industrial phase without an effective legal framework. The purpose of this workshop is, therefore, to initiate the process of amending all relevant agricultural laws to make them more conducive to agricultural business growth’’.

Furthermore, he emphasized that ‘’the review of the Nigerian Co-operative Societies Act is a priority, as it is intended to feature among the President’s mid-term achievements under his agricultural revamp and reform agenda’’.

The Minister did reaffirm that ‘’the Federal Government’s approach to agriculture is multifaceted, encompassing policy development, financial support and infrastructural development. The goal is to create a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector that can contribute to food security, economic growth, and overall well- being of Nigerians’’.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi stressed the importance of land tenure clarity, financing, quality control of seeds and fertilizers, as well as food safety.

Ogunbiyi urged the inclusion of smallholder farmers, women, and youth and described the workshop as a vital step toward integrating their contributions and innovations.

He pointed out the Federal Government’s commitment to delivering policy, institutional, and legislative support to unleash the full potential of the Nigerian agriculture sector.

In his welcome address, the Director, Legal Services Department, Dr. Garba Isimbabi described the workshop as a crucial platform to generate legal proposals aimed at streamlining food systems and rural livelihoods.

He added that agricultural laws are essential not only for legal clarity but also for enhancing productivity, attracting private investment, protecting farmers’ rights, and fostering inclusive growth.

In attendance were representatives of All Farmers Associations of Nigeria (AFAN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), and Cooperatives Association of Nigeria, among others