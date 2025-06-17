NNPC Ltd. Partners Baker Hughes to Drive Growth in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd.) is exploring a strategic partnership with Baker Hughes to enhance crude oil and gas production within Nigeria’s energy sector.

Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., announced this initiative on Tuesday during a meeting with a Baker Hughes delegation at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The delegation was led by Mr. Tayo Akinokun, Senior Vice President, Global Geozones, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

The meeting focused on exploring strategic alliances to boost technical capabilities, fast-track oil and gas production, and strengthen existing partnerships on critical assets that align with NNPC Ltd.’s growth objectives.

As a renowned energy technology company, Baker Hughes has a longstanding relationship with NNPC Ltd., having jointly worked on numerous upstream and midstream initiatives across the Nigerian oil and gas landscape.

Persecondnews recalls that in February, Baker Hughes announced an agreement with NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) to deploy the Leucipa automated field production solution.

Through this agreement, Leucipa will be implemented on the JV’s offshore operations in the Niger Delta, marking the first adoption of the system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The JV will utilize Leucipa’s core workflows to optimize well performance and enhance efficiency by automating functions including performance analysis, opportunity management, and scorecards management.

The Leucipa automated field production solution assists oil and gas operators in proactively managing production and reducing carbon emissions.

By focusing on the specific outcomes desired by operators, Leucipa utilizes data to drive intelligent operations.

According to Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, “Leucipa is enhancing the oilfield to be smarter and more efficient, enabling our customers to maximize the value of their assets.”

Gatti added that the collaboration with the NNPC/FIRST E&P JV in implementing Leucipa will support the responsible development of energy resources needed in Sub-Saharan Africa for years to come.

Through the automation of production processes, Leucipa aims to minimize inefficiencies, ensure environmentally sound operations, and assist customers in recovering the millions of barrels that would otherwise remain untapped.

The implementation of Leucipa is expected to provide real-time data, offering a more insightful view of optimization opportunities across operations, resulting in enhanced decision-making in the field