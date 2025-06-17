LG poll: Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, others task APC candidates on victory

…urge aggrieved aspirants to follow reconciliatory approach

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of July 12 Local Government elections, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and other ruling All Progressives Congress, APC leaders in the State have charged members to go all out and ensure victory for the party.

They gave the charge on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat, ACME Road, Ikeja, during the flag off campaign of the 57 council chairmanship and 377 councilorship candidates.

The highpoint of the event was coordinated by the State party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, where all the 57 chairmanship candidates were presented with the party flags.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin who represented the Governor, said, “The love I have for this party is unquantifiable. I am with all the candidates, this is not just an official flag off, it symbolizes the beginning of hardwork and dedication.

“We are solidly behind every aspirant, we are in this together, all will be successful by God’s grace. As we raise these flags today, we are proud and happy. Let’s remember our values and principles. We are known for being a progressive movement; we are not only here to win an election, we are here to change the lives of our people and continue the legacy of our President.

“We must deliver all our promises to the people, do all you can as party faithful.

“The strength of the Lagos government and nation at large is from the contributions of you all, let’s leave a legacy our generations to come will be proud of,” the Governor stated.

The State House of Assembly Speaker, Obasa, said, “The party is supreme, you should believe that you have to support the decision of the party and eliminate personal issues and hatred. Politics has nothing to do with hatred.”

While appealing to aggrieved aspirants, Obasa said, “Let’s support all our candidates, let’s be patient, after four years, it might be your turn, whatever action you take now against the party might be waiting for you during the next election.

“Let’s unite against opposition parties, July 12 is around the corner, let’s prepare ourselves. This is going to be a catalyst for 2027 elections, so if we do badly it might send out a bad signal. Come 2027, we are returning our leader, Asiwaju to the presidency.”

In his remark, the State party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said, “We are here for real business, you should be delighted if you are a true party man. Mr President is highly delighted for the support you gave and exhibited during the party primaries.

He charged the candidates, “You have gotten the tickets; the onus is on you to reciprocate what the party has given you. Out of 475 aspirants, only 57 got the tickets. How far have you done to reach out to those who contested along side with you? Have you given the assurance that as far as this government is concerned, we are going to do it together?

“We want to appeal to the reconciliation committee to continue to reach out to the aggrieved aspirants that, this assignment, we are together.”

The chairman stressed, “You have been given the tickets to contribute your quota to the development of Lagos State. Look at what the President is doing at the federal level, look at the monumental achievements he has been doing in all ramifications and look at what the Governor of Lagos is doing, you must replicate good things in your own local government.”

He added, “As the House is carrying out its oversight, I want to let you know that it won’t be business as usual. We will use your blueprint to assess you for second term Your vice chairman is not spare tyre, if you are travelling outside the country, you must handover to him or her,” the chairman posited.

“We are going all out for this election, solicit support and canvass for votes. It is not going to be business as usual,” he stressed.

The Leader of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Dr Tajudeen Olusi also appealed to the aggrieved members to shelve their grievances.

He cited his personal experience, “October 15th 1962 was my first election as a councilor, we ran everywhere. I encourage you to do the work like we have been doing it.”

He charged the youth, “it’s your time. This is your opportunity, make our party proud , let’s find a way to make life easier for our people, God will be with you and support you.

“The Local Government is the nearest to the people, so take it very important, when I was in the council then, your work is to take care of the people.”

In his welcome address, the chairman of the campaign council, Babatunde Balogun, who urged the party’s campaign Local Organising Committee (LOC) in each council area to start rigorous mobilization of voters, however cautioned that all campaigns must stop on June 9.

“This election is local and at the grassroots, so we need to campaign vigorously at the ward level. There is no limit to campaign. Let the LOC work tirelessly to ensure victory for the party,” he said.

According to him, the LOC should be co-chaired in each council by the APC LGA Chairmen and the council chairmen to ensure victory.

“The LOC must work with various groups including ethnic nationalities so that we can achieve a great results. Move across all the wards and garner votes for the party,” the former state chairman of the party stated.

