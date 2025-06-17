Late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo , 5 years remembrance of life , legacy of fulfilling greatness /thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r… Guest Speaker, Nigerian pastor, author and philanthropist, Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo; husband of the late Ibidunni; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with his son; First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, during the 5-year remembrance of life and legacy of fulfilling greatness /thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r …Mother of late Ibidiunni, Mrs Moyinlola Ajayi, husband of the late Ibidunni; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with his Children.

L-r …Loretta Jibowu; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; former Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo state,2024 Governorship Election, Asue Ighodalo.

The husband of the late Ibidunni, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (middle), poses with friends.

Guest Speaker, Nigerian Pastor, author and philanthropist, Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo, addressing the worshippers.

Cross-section of worshippers praying to God.

Cross Section of Children’s Choristers singing.

L-r …Ziggy Azikwe ; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Lady Chi Ziggy Azikwe .

L-R …Comrade Wale Okunniyi, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Rev Mother Kehinde Osoba.

Cross Section of Worshippers, during Fulfilling Greatness /Thanksgiving, 5 years remembrance of life and legacy of late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo held at Trinity House, Victoria Island in Lagos on 15/6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2