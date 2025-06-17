30.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo , 5 years remembrance of life , legacy of fulfilling greatness /thanksgiving held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0111

L-r… Guest Speaker, Nigerian pastor, author  and philanthropist, Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo; husband of the late Ibidunni;  Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with his son; First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, during the 5-year remembrance of life  and  legacy of fulfilling greatness /thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r …Mother of late Ibidiunni, Mrs Moyinlola Ajayi, husband of the late Ibidunni; Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with his Children.

L-r …Loretta Jibowu; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; former Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo state,2024 Governorship Election, Asue Ighodalo.

The husband of the late Ibidunni, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (middle), poses with friends.

Guest   Speaker, Nigerian Pastor, author and philanthropist, Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo, addressing the worshippers.

Cross-section of worshippers praying to God.

Cross Section of Children’s Choristers singing.

L-r …Ziggy Azikwe ; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Lady Chi Ziggy Azikwe .

L-RComrade Wale Okunniyi, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and  Rev Mother Kehinde Osoba.

Cross Section of Worshippers, during Fulfilling Greatness  /Thanksgiving, 5 years remembrance of   life and legacy of late Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo held at Trinity House, Victoria Island in Lagos on 15/6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

