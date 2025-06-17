CALMHAF, Rangers Foundation create awareness on menstrual hygiene, SGBV among students in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation (CALMHAF) and Rangers International Football Club Foundation have created awareness on menstrual hygiene, mental health and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) among students in Enugu.

Speaking on Monday during the awareness at Trans-Ekulu Girls Secondary School, Enugu, the Founder of CALMHAF, Rev. Chukwudiebube Nwachukwu, said that the NGOs were adopting “Student-to-Student Initiative (S2Si)” to ensure sustainability and scalability of the programme and other interventions.

Nwachukwu, who said that the awareness was part of the NGOs’ Menstrual Hygiene Day campaign, said that the programme was meant to tackle critical issues surrounding menstrual hygiene, mental health and SGBV self-awareness and personal empowerment among young women.

“By fostering open dialogue and equipping girls (female students) and young women with knowledge and tools, the model aimed to create lasting change in the lives of participants and their communities.

“The first phase of this programme deliberately targeted a select group of 20 girls from Trans Ekulu Girls Secondary School, ensuring a manageable and impactful start; while it will be extended to schools within Enugu State and other states in the country.

“By keeping the cohort small, CALMHAF and Rangers Foundation could closely monitor progress, foster meaningful engagement, and tailor the interventions to the specific needs of the participants.

“The programme was structured to empower these girls (female students) and young women not only as beneficiaries but also as peer educators, capable of sharing their knowledge with others in their school and beyond,” he said.

Nwachukwu, who is an Emotional Intelligence Life Coach, said that the programme marked the beginning of a broader vision and leadership skills by the girls for a ripple effect that would extend to their households, neighbourhoods and communities.

“The Student-to-Student Initiative (S2Si) ensures that the lessons learnt will continue to spread, creating a network of informed and empowered young women who can challenge stigma, advocate for better resources, and support one another,” he said.

Speaking, the Chairman of Rangers Foundation, Coach Ebere Amaraizu,

said that the model covered a range of interconnected topics, which included: menstrual hygiene education; mental health awareness, SGBV solutions and Self-Awareness and Empowerment among others.

Amaraizu noted that trained facilitators from CALMHAF and other professionals led the sessions, employing a mix of pictorial and graphic presentations, group discussions, and hands-on activities to ensure the content was engaging and accessible.

He said that the girls (female students) were encouraged to ask questions, share their experiences, and connect with one another, fostering a sense of sisterhood and mutual support.

One of the benefitting female students, Miss Chiamaka Eze, said that she was eager to share what she had learnt with her peers, families and people within her neighbourhood in order to spread the knowledge.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Rosemary Onunze, thanked the NGOs for selecting the school for the programme, adding that the school authority would also encourage the female students as they become vanguards for change.

The highlights of the programme were a group photograph and issuance of certificate of participation from COLI Mental Health Academy, the educational arm of CALMHAF Foundation, which is an academy accredited by the International Association of Therapists UK.

The accreditation underscores CALMHAF’s/COLI Academy’s credibility and dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful and evidence-based interventions and programmes.