Brand Reputation: The Currency of Sales in a Distrusting Market

UCHE OJULA

There is an Igbo adage that says, “Aha Oma ka Ego”, meaning, a good name is worth more than money. Business environment is faced with so much distrust especially in our time which makes this truth more relevant than ever.

Many brands fight for attention through paid advertisement, influencer marketing, and following trends on social media, the real question remains ; do people trust the brand name enough to part with their money?

Brand reputation is not about what the claim on a billboard or Instagram page. It is about what people believe about the brand from tested experiences over time through Brand connections. It is the emotion the name stirs up, in conversations and interactions between the brand and people. That perception is the true brand equity.

Warren Buffett puts it clearly: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” That is not philosophy, it’s business strategy.

Brand reputation is the sum total of how your business is perceived, based on related experiences, word-of-mouth, and behaviour over time. It is not packaging, it is not slogans, it is boldly performance, culture, and consistency.

In Nigeria, where distrust is the default business setting, a good reputation is not just valuable, it is essential.

Let’s Look at Dangote brand. The name alone carries weight far beyond product categories. Anytime you think of Dangote Cement or Dangote Salt, you think: stability, strength, and reliability. The company didn’t just build factories, it built a reputation by showing up, delivering consistently, and aligning with national pride.

Also, there’s GTBank. At its peak, it wasn’t just a bank, it was a badge of class, youthful, and digital efficiency. Their early adoption of tech, clean aesthetics, and efficient customer service created a brand that customers didn’t just use, they recommended the bank boldly, service was topnotch. That is what a strong reputation does, it turns customers into marketers.

Contrast that with Air Peace lately, with series of customers complaints, is a serious attack on their brand reputation, the latest being the recent complaint by Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo state governor. Being positioned as Nigeria’s aviation hope, today the name mostly evokes memories of delays, unreliability, and broken expectations. What went wrong wasn’t marketing, it was operational inconsistency. No amount of advertising can override poor service. Once a brand’s reputation dips, sales become harder to close, no matter how attractive the offer is. They must watch it before it get too late.

Brand reputation is more than an abstract concept. It is the invisible hand guiding marketing outcomes. You can run the best advertising campaigns, offer the lowest prices, or plaster the city with branding. But if your name doesn’t inspire confidence, trust, customers will hesitate and hesitation kills sales.

Jeff Bezos once said, “Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room.” That truth applies tenfold in Nigeria market, where consumers are vocal, discerning, and unforgiving. They are quick to change. Every transaction is a test, and every interaction contributes to a narrative you cannot fully control.

So how is brand reputation built and sustained in this marketing environment? Through one word: integrity . Deliver what you promise. Be honest when you fall short, accept your mistake, take responsibility and amend. Treat customers like people, not transactions. And stay consistent, day in, day out. That is the formula.

Think about MTN Nigeria. During the height of their regulatory crisis, the brand faced immense pressure and public condemnation, but it did not fold. Through proper crisis management strategy, renewed investment in customer engagement, and consistent service delivery, it slowly rebuilt trust. Today, MTN remains a dominant, trusted name in GSM service provider market. That is the power of long-term reputation management.

In the end, marketing opens the door, but reputation keeps it open.

Sales are not just made by persuasive pitches, they are made by credible names. In a market where consumers are cautious and deeply value trust, your most powerful marketing tool is not your media budget. It’s your good name.

Aha Oma ka Ego. Build it. Guard it. And let it speak louder than your adverts ever could. Reputation is all about good name.

Remember, there is a big difference between Brand identity and brand reputation. Brand integrity refers to the consistency between a brand’s values, promises, and actions, while brand reputation is the overall public perception of a brand in the business environment.

Your brand reputation is your currency to trade in a distrusting volatile marketing environment. Work on it, build it, sustain it, for a good name that transcends generations.

We improve by learning.