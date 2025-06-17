Benue massacre: l lost 20 family members, recorded over 250 deaths –Survivor

.As Gov Alia rejects call for self defence, backs state policing

.Declares Wednesday public holiday in honour of Tinubu’s visit

Survivors of the recent deadly attacks in Yelwata, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, have spoken out in anguish, recounting how their family members were killed and homes set ablaze by suspected herdsmen.

In a video interview with News Central TV, a survivor, Michael Ajah, narrated the trauma of losing at least 20 members of his family in the assault.

“My people, my family members, they died in this house, 11. Some died in the other store, eight, and some died here. My whole family members that died yesterday, the day before yesterday, on that very day, there were 20.” He said.

“That is my own family members. I’m not talking about any other thing. That is my own family members,” Ajah added.

He added that his goods and property were also lost in the attack saying, “This is my store. Those shops are my stores. Those places are burnt. My house is up there, that place also is burnt.

“And the store where I pack my goods, I store my goods everywhere. That’s burnt. They burnt my clothes. They burnt everything. They burnt our food. All my family members.

“What we came out with is our clothes, what we wear. And I, standing here, this is what I came out with. And this is the only thing that I have. There is nothing with me,” he said holding the cloth he was wearing.

Ajah further described how the attackers stormed their home late in the night during a heavy rain saying, “On that very day, rain started in the evening. So we entered. I slept there. So, I was sleeping. Around 10.20, we heard gunshots at the back there. So, before we could notice that something has happened, Fulani men, they entered this place.”

He added that he was certain they were Fulani men because he heard them speak.

“They were speaking and I was inside the room and I heard them clearly, not somebody told me. I was inside the room there and they surrounded that room. I escaped narrowly. My brother was burnt in this house. Some escaped. My dad was burnt in this house,” he said.

In a separate interview, another resident, Bature Bartholomew, revealed that he lost his younger brother, his sister-in-law, and his mother in the attack, all of whom were said to have been burnt alive in their home.

Bartholomew added that his goods worth millions of naira were burnt during the attack.

He said, “I can’t say precisely because it’s over millions of naira. I store grains like guinea corn, maize, soya beans, rice.

“My younger brother stays here. He’s no longer alive; he was burnt inside this house. He was burnt in this house, yes him, his wife, mother and many others were burnt in this house.”

However, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has rejected calls for self-defense by residents following the latest wave of brutal attacks in the state, instead urging communities to support the establishment of a more robust community policing system.

Speaking on AIT News on Tuesday after renewed violence in parts of Benue—where over 100 people were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks across several local government areas—Alia appealed for calm and warned against emotionally driven responses that could escalate insecurity.

“I should carry, and I think that would make some very good common sense,” he said, referring to the idea of arming oneself. “But where you have people who just decide to work up because of sentiments and emotions that are attached to what is happening with us and within us, I think we’re rendering ourselves a bit more vulnerable. So, I wouldn’t advocate for self-defense.”

Instead, Alia reaffirmed his belief in community policing as the most effective response to the state’s security challenges.

“I would encourage us all to keep calling for community policing because it’s the only way. It’s only people from within the state and the local government who would understand what is going on with them,” he said.

His remarks follow the reported massacre of more than 100 people in a two-day rampage by suspected armed herders, with local leaders estimating the true death toll could be higher.

The attacks affected Guma Local Government Area and several surrounding communities, prompting national outrage and calls for a state of emergency.

Alia emphasised that external security forces may lack the local understanding necessary to respond swiftly to such attacks.

His comments come amid growing frustration among Benue residents and calls from civil society groups, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for urgent government action and justice for victims.

Meanwhile, The Benue Government has declared Wednesday, June 18, a work-free day.

The declaration was announced in a statement by Mrs Deborah Aber, Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday in Makurdi.

“This is in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is scheduled for a one-day visit to the stat

“The visit is to commiserate with the government and people of the state over incessant security challenges.

“Note, however, that those engaged in essential services like health workers, security agencies and banks are exempted from this holiday,” she said.