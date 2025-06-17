AOW:Energy 2025:  Nigeria’s oil and gas leadership under one shared vision, a unified voice

.as Seplat Energy ,Oando, FIRST E&P and Heritage Oil joins Nigerian delegation

The energy voice of Nigeria is uniting and it’s being heard loud and clear at AOW:Energy 2025, Accra Ghana. We are honored to welcome an unprecedented delegation of Nigeria’s oil and gas leadership under one shared vision: development, progress, and prosperity for Africa.

Paul Sinclair, CEO, AOW:Energy stated this in statement made available to Daily Champion

Accprding to the statement ,it reads ‘’We extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. JohnBosco Uche, President of NAPE, for his critical role in uniting technical excellence, and to Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the NUPRC, for his unwavering vision and stewardship of AFRIPERF and the signing of the Charter at AOW. His call for “a unified policy, industry reform, and sustainable value creation through AFRIPERF” has laid the foundation for what will be the most groundbreaking charter to accelerate upstream development in Africa to date.

As well, we want to thank the private sector. A powerful delegation testament to the power of alignment. We will continue to announce more news regarding more Nigerian delegation, but to begin we wish to thank Seplat and Oando, FIRST E&P and Heritage Oil, and of course Kenna Partners who will moderate sessions to our institutional stakeholders. Nigeria is demonstrating what’s possible when industry, policy, and purpose work hand-in-hand.