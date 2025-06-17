African Petroleum Producers Organization National Oil Company CEO meeting  to hold in September, 15 in Accra, Ghana

UGO AMADI

AOW: Energy is proud to announce that the Annual APPO Annual NOC CEO Forum will be held in Accra on the 15th September 2025 to coincide with AOW: Energy 2025. Under the chairmanship of Mr. Kwame Ntow Amoah, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) the Annual general meeting will bring the regional leadership of the African Oil and Gas sector to Accra in a week dedicated to energy development at AOW:Energy

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO stated this in a release made available to newsmen

According to him , On 15th September 2025, the National Oil Company (NOC) CEOs from across Africa will gather in Accra, Ghana, for this prestigious closed-door forum. This landmark event, held under the leadership of GNPC, reinforces Ghana’s growing influence in Africa’s energy sector and comes at a crucial time as the country’s new administration, elected in December 2024, prioritizes oil and gas as a pillar of national economic development.

A Historic Year for Ghana & GNPC:

The 2025 NOC CEO Forum also coincides with the 40th Anniversary of GNPC, marking a new chapter for the corporation under the leadership of Mr. Kwame Ntow Amoah. With a renewed commitment to driving regional energy cooperation, investment, and sustainable resource development, GNPC and its partners will lead discussions on the future of Africa’s energy industry.

By hosting APPO’s flagship CEO gathering in the same week as AOW:Energy 2025 Ghana, we solidify our aligned drive for oil and gas development and prosperity for the continent. AOW continues to solidify its position as the must-attend event for Africa’s energy leaders, where key decisions shaping the future of the industry will be made.

We welcome all APPO Member CEOs and wider industry to Accra, Ghana, and look forward to engaging, high-level dialogues that will drive the growth of Africa’s upstream sector and regional prosperity.

As Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), I am delighted that the next NOC CEO meeting will be hosted in Accra, Ghana, on the margins of AOW:Energy 2025. This gathering marks a pivotal moment for Africa’s National Oil Companies (NOCs) to come together, address our most pressing regional challenges, and drive forward our shared vision for sustainable energy development across the continent.

The NOC CEO Meeting will focus on six key priorities:

Enhancing collaboration in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources across Member States. Funding the African Oil and Gas Industry. Facilitating knowledge-sharing on research and development (R&D) to improve hydrocarbon production. Promoting data collaboration to strengthen decision-making and unlock untapped potential. Driving capacity-building programs to empower and develop local talent in the oil and gas sector. Exchanging insights on global and regional energy regulations to better navigate the evolving energy landscape.

We believe that regional collaboration is the key to unlocking Africa’s vast energy potential, and the 7th NOC CEO Meeting provides a platform for us to accelerate progress and innovation.

We are equally excited to join forces with AOW:Energy as APPO, as this partnership will amplify our shared mission of fostering growth, investment, and sustainable development in Africa’s energy sector. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will further advance the upstream industry and deliver greater prosperity for the continent.

Together, we can build a stronger, united energy future for Africa.